Previous / Leclerc: Ferrari needs to be braced for Monaco F1 "surprises" Next / McLaren: Low speed F1 pace no guarantee for Monaco GP
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Monaco set to "feel smaller" with 2022 F1 cars

Haas racer Kevin Magnussen believes the different driving challenge of the 2022 Formula 1 cars means "it's going to feel like the track has become smaller" in Monaco.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Monaco set to "feel smaller" with 2022 F1 cars

The wholesale changes to F1's technical rules for the 2022 season returned the championship to a ground-effect-led aerodynamic formula, which means the machines are more prone to understeer and that has led the sensation of driving becoming more cumbersome in slow corners.

The rule changes to make slightly wider and larger front wings means the very front of the cars go to the full maximum car width, which is unchanged from 2021.

The new cars are making their debut in Monaco this weekend, with the tight 3.3km track featuring little in the way of medium speed turns and no high-speed corners, where the ground effect cars perform better over their predecessors.

When asked by Motorsport.com if coping with the additional understeer would be the biggest challenge to succeeding with the 2022-spec F1 cars at Monaco, Magnussen replied: "It could be, but they are also wider – it's going to feel like the track has become smaller.

"Visibility is also worse. I haven't seen a lot of apexes this year. I think it's going to be more challenging."

The issue of visibility, which stems from aero fairings above the front tyres added to the redesigned cars for this year, had been a concern across the grid before the campaign got underway.

The drivers are now split on how of a problem it remains, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc saying "I don't think visibility is that much of a problem with this year's car, at least it is not for me".

A scenic view of the exit of the Tunnel and the approach to the Nouvelle Chicane

A scenic view of the exit of the Tunnel and the approach to the Nouvelle Chicane

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly said the Jeddah track and its series of blind, high-speed approaches had soothed concerns over visibility after F1 raced there for its second event in 2022.

He said: "Saudi Arabia for me was quite a good first test before coming to Monaco, and Saudi wasn't a problem at all.

"So, I would say that I am not too concerned about the visibility here."

In addition to performing worse than before in low-speed corners, the latest F1 machines are more easily unsettled over kerbs.

Although Magnussen does not think that issue will lead to an increased number of crashes around the Monaco track this year, he suggested the overall sensation regarding the combination of the altered handling, increased overall car weight in 2022 and the need to drive in precise, barrier-brushing places at this track to produce the fastest times means it might be "easier" to crash at the Swimming Pool complex.

Specifically, he highlighted incidents along the same lines as Leclerc's shunt in 2021 Monaco GP qualifying – where the home hero clipped the inside barrier, "trying to push too much" as he reiterated in the paddock on Thursday, and then crashed into the outside barrier.

"Turn 16 [the second apex at the second part of the Swimming Pool] always is a big risk," said Magnussen.

"Because if you carry a little bit too much speed through 15, then you hit the kerb at 16 and you go straight into the wall.

"Or, you can turn in too early, hit the inside wall in 15 and then hit that kerb. So, with these cars, I guess that's going to be even easier to do.

"But, I don't see any extra risk as such. That yellow kerb – you've got to hit that with the middle of the car to really fly and hit the wall.

"So, I guess you've got to mess it up before you even get to the kerb."

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to be braced for Monaco F1 "surprises"
Leclerc: Ferrari needs to be braced for Monaco F1 "surprises"
McLaren: Low speed F1 pace no guarantee for Monaco GP

McLaren: Low speed F1 pace no guarantee for Monaco GP
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
