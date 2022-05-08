Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Next / Russell: Mercedes F1 car was a ‘totally different beast’ in qualifying
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Perez brands Miami F1 track surface “a joke” as drivers fear poor race

Formula 1 drivers have criticised the surface of the new Miami Grand Prix track, leading to Red Bull driver Sergio Perez calling it “a joke.”

Adam Cooper
By:
Perez brands Miami F1 track surface “a joke” as drivers fear poor race

Throughout practice and qualifying drivers found that there is no grip if they stray off the rubbered-in racing line.

The consensus is that the prospect of an entertaining race will be compromised because drivers cannot move off line to attempt a pass.

“I think most importantly the surface is a joke,” said Perez when asked by Motorsport.com if there will be any passing in the race.

“On Sunday the racing is going be difficult. And you're going to have the drivers making mistakes because we've been put into this situation.”

In addition to Perez's comments, Fernando Alonso said that the track surface was “not F1 standards”, while Lando Norris suggested that it was “not good enough.”

Alonso revealed that the subject had been discussed in Friday night’s drivers’ briefing, and that the lack of grip had not improved on Saturday.

“It's still very difficult to go offline,” he said. “There's like rubble out of line, so it's going to be difficult. We said yesterday that the track, the tarmac, is not F1 standards.

“Nothing we can do. I think this weekend we need to put the show, but this has to change for next year. It's very difficult to race like this.”

A view of the track

A view of the track

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo agreed that it was not possible to stray off the racing line.

“You literally have to just stay on that one line,” he said. “Otherwise, you're not not really on the track anymore.

“So actually instead of kind of making it a kind of a good challenge, it just makes it a little bit, in a way, like one-dimensional, because you only have kind of that one option of that one line where a little bit of rubber building up. So I don't want to lie and say I like the surface.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo’s view was shared by his McLaren teammate Norris, who rued the fact that the race may not be as entertaining as fans had hoped for.

He also suggested that the organisers were “winging” it by trying something different with the track surface, which is made from local materials.

“On the racing line it's not bad grip, is reasonable-ish,” said the Englishman. “I think it's just very hot, which makes it feel even worse. The fact is just offline it's really, really terrible.

“And we come to the races, and there's so many fans here. And everyone expects such an amazing race. So when you come to it, and then they're trying something new with the surface, and something they've not really done before, then I think we end up in a position like we are.

"You don't want everyone to be exactly the same, every track, you like the differences, you like them to be unique.

“But when there's so much expectation, and you want good racing, and you want us to provide good racing and entertainment and everything, and then there's a surface, which they're trying and they just kind of winging it in a way to see what it's going to be like…

“It’s not good enough, because then we can't do what they require, we can't put on a good show. We can't race. It's not our fault, but it's a shame.”

Norris cited Jeddah as a track with a surface that provides ample grip.

“I think if it was a surface like we have in Saudi, for instance, it's just very high grip in general, it survives in hot temperatures, then I think everyone will be looking forward to an extremely exciting Sunday,” he said.

“Because you can go wide, you can do different lines, you can do alternate lines, you can do everything. Whereas tomorrow, everyone's pretty much stuck to just following line is there and then it's always a lot more difficult to race that way.”

shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Previous article

2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Next article

Russell: Mercedes F1 car was a ‘totally different beast’ in qualifying

Russell: Mercedes F1 car was a ‘totally different beast’ in qualifying
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Hamilton not planning to comply with F1 jewellery ban Miami GP
Formula 1

Hamilton not planning to comply with F1 jewellery ban

The untold Gilles Villeneuve story from inside Ferrari
Formula 1

The untold Gilles Villeneuve story from inside Ferrari

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision

Alonso loses points finish with post-race Miami GP penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso loses points finish with post-race Miami GP penalty

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.