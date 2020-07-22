Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns

shares
comments
Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns
By:
Jul 22, 2020, 4:11 PM

The Mercedes Formula 1 team was unable to calm Lewis Hamilton’s pre-race fears about his engine stalling in Hungary due to the same radio traffic restrictions that led to Haas drivers being penalised, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has revealed.

When Hamilton completed his formation lap and arrived on pole position he told the team “the engine keeps sounding like it’s going to stall.”

The pit wall knew that he wouldn’t have an issue, and thus could just concentrate on the start. However the restrictions on “coaching” on the formation lap meant that they couldn’t tell him.

The same rule, based on a 2017 technical directive relating to drivers driving the car alone and unaided, led to both Haas drivers receiving 10-second penalties, because their engineers told them to pit for dry tyres on the formation lap.

It also prevented AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat – who wanted to pit for slicks – from being able to discuss the strategy with his team.

Read Also:

“Lewis reported a problem on the formation lap where he said he thought the engine was going to stall,” Shovlin said in a Mercedes video.

“What it actually was was a sensor issue that was only affecting the engine around the idle control, so when he was sat there, waiting to go off on the formation lap.

“Now It wasn't a problem, it wasn't going to stall and there is a protection that will actually stop the engine from stalling anyway, if you were in that situation, but we couldn't tell him it was okay.

“And that's because of the rules that prevent you talking to the driver during that entire formation lap. So we knew it was fine, but he had to sort of worry a bit until he got off the line.”

Bottas start issue explained

Although Hamilton was potentially distracted by the problem, it was teammate Valtteri Bottas who got away badly after edging forward before the lights went out.

The Finn said he was caught out by a light on his dash, and Shovlin explained that was a consequence of how race starts are practised.

“His issue was actually that he reacted to one of the lights on his dash that flickered,” said Shovlin. “And that's because he practises starts using his steering wheel over the weekends.

“And to simulate the lights going out for the start grid, the lights on the dash on the steering wheel go out. And that was why he sort of reacted to it, it distracted him.

“Luckily, he was able to pull the clutch and avoid a jumped start. Now there's an automatic system that will detect where the car is and when it's left the grid box, and the car can sit within a reasonably wide position on that grid box without detecting it.

“And because Valtteri hadn't moved far, he was still within range. So the system didn't think it was a jumped start because he was still within his box when the lights actually went out.

“What it did do though was cost him an awful lot of places, because resetting and getting ready to go meant that everyone else was off and around him by the time he was getting up to speed.”

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law

Previous article

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law

Next article

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
54m

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions

Billy Anderson died on Friday, October 19, 2001
General General / Obituary

Billy Anderson died on Friday, October 19, 2001

Explained: Why today could help define 2021’s F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Explained: Why today could help define 2021’s F1 title battle

Latest news

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
54m

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary
2h

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions

54m
2
General

Billy Anderson died on Friday, October 19, 2001

3
Formula 1

Explained: Why today could help define 2021’s F1 title battle

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Latest news

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns
Formula 1

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law
Formula 1

How Haas' common sense faltered to F1’s letter of the law

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump
Formula 1

Ferrari restructures F1 technical department over 2020 slump

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel
Formula 1

Vettel joins call for F1 drivers to organise pre-race kneel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.