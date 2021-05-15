Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change
Formula 1 News

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

Red Bull is confident that the FIA clampdown on 'bendy' wings in Formula 1 will not deliver a knock-out blow to its title ambitions.

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form

As revealed by Motorsport.com earlier this week, the FIA is to introduce new load tests on F1 rear wings from the French Grand Prix in a bid to stop teams playing around with aero elasticity.

The FIA believes that a number of outfits have come up with clever designs that are able to pass the current pull back tests while stationary in the pits but flex down for an aero advantage when out on the track.

While the focus of the new pull back tests has been on Red Bull, after rival Lewis Hamilton suggested in Barcelona it was running a 'bendy' wing, the team does not believe it will be alone in having to make changes.

However, the energy drinks brand's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko is clear that Red Bull has not done anything outside the regulations up until now.

"The wing has passed the load test," he told Motorsport.com's German sister publication Motorsport-Total.com in an exclusive interview.

"That is crucial. Now, there are new criteria that have different guidelines with regards to load.

"It's often the case when new regulations come and teams discover grey areas. But it's not just Red Bull being targeted. It affects other teams as well."

Read Also:

Marko suggests that both Alpine and Alfa Romeo have been spotted running rear wings that flex at high speed, so they too could be required to strengthen their wings when the new tests come in to force.

He has also played down Hamilton's suggestion that the wing gave Red Bull a 0.3 seconds per lap advantage.

Instead, Marko believes that Hamilton made a wrong calculation when comparing lap times to a high-downforce wing test that Red Bull ran on Friday at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"The reason for the smaller rear wing was that we were too slow on the straights," Marko explained, about the high downforce spec that Red Bull elected against keeping for the remainder of the Barcelona weekend.

"Hamilton then saw, when he was driving behind us, that we were relatively fast on the straights and put it down to the wing. That's where two things came together."

But although Red Bull not being able to have the wing flexing so much may cost some lap time thanks to an increase in drag, Marko does not believe it will be a major problem in its fight with Mercedes.

"It is certainly not a disadvantage that is decisive for the world championship", he explains.

He added that the change in tests that are coming was a repeat of similar tougher inspections that it has faced before in F1.

"It is quite normal," he said. "We had to readjust the front wings two, three times a season during our successful world championship period."

shares
comments

Related video

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change

Previous article

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

1h
2
Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

3
Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

18h
4
Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

5
Stock car

Dana Moore Racing El Cajon notes

Latest news
Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form
Formula 1

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form

8m
Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change
Formula 1

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change

11h
Baku would welcome hosting future F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Baku would welcome hosting future F1 sprint races

11h
McLaren development will benefit from Ricciardo confidence gain
Formula 1

McLaren development will benefit from Ricciardo confidence gain

12h
The car that ended Nigel Mansell’s F1 career
Formula 1

The car that ended Nigel Mansell’s F1 career

13h
Latest videos
Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off 05:34
Formula 1
16h

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

What Is RAKE? | Formula 1 05:02
Formula 1
16h

What Is RAKE? | Formula 1

F1: Wolff - Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor 00:38
Formula 1
17h

F1: Wolff - Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor

F1: Teams to continue pushing for better track limits rules 00:27
Formula 1
23h

F1: Teams to continue pushing for better track limits rules

F1: McLaren not done with 2021 car yet 00:58
Formula 1
May 13, 2021

F1: McLaren not done with 2021 car yet

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change
Formula 1

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session British GP
Formula 1

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue
Formula 1

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress
Formula 1

Perez: Compressed practice time hindering 2021 progress

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime
Formula 1

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021

Trending Today

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Dana Moore Racing El Cajon notes
Stock car Stock car

Dana Moore Racing El Cajon notes

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Latest news

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change

Baku would welcome hosting future F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Baku would welcome hosting future F1 sprint races

McLaren development will benefit from Ricciardo confidence gain
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren development will benefit from Ricciardo confidence gain

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.