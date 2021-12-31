Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / F1 2021 tech review images: Ferrari & McLaren
Formula 1 News

Red Bull mindful about F1 rival’s 2022 development gains

By:

Red Bull remains hopeful that its Formula 1 title push didn’t compromise its 2022 development – but says Ferrari ‘smashing’ it out of the park next season could prove it wrong.

Red Bull mindful about F1 rival’s 2022 development gains

The Milton Keynes-based team was locked in a tight fight with Mercedes until the final round of this year for both the drivers’ and constructors’ championship crowns – with honours being split between the two outfits.

But while Red Bull and Mercedes were kept on their toes to the end, other squads like Ferrari made a much earlier complete shift of resources to work on their 2022 challengers.

And that head start, with the new rules being in their infancy, could open the door for those teams that went early to enjoy an advantage from the off.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is optimistic that his squad got the balance between work on 2021 and 2022 right – but is equally aware that a final judgement on if its prospects did get hurt can only be made at the first race next year.

“When Ferrari turn up with the fastest car and smash us out of the park at the first race then you’ll have to say that it probably did [compromise us],” he said.

“But I think that we’ve all known that big regulation changes are coming for 2022 and we’ve applied our resource accordingly.

“I’m sure each team has done what they feel is right and it’s put pressure on the organisation, of course. But that’s where I think the team have been outstanding, because to keep a development rate on a new set of regulations and keep a focus on this year’s car has taken a monumental effort. The commitment shown by all of the team, throughout the team, has been phenomenal.

“But we will only see when we come back in a couple of months’ time, with completely new cars. They look different, they’re going to feel different, they’re going to drive differently - and who’s got it right, who’s got it wrong? It all starts again.”

George Russell, Mercedes W10 Mule

George Russell, Mercedes W10 Mule

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reckoned that as well as rivals benefiting from an early development focus, the weighted aero handicap system – that allows more windtunnel and CFD work for teams further down the order – could further mix things up.

“We are all operating under the same financial cap and the concepts are very new,” he said.

“Then what was introduced is the aerodynamic regulations, where teams based on their standing in the championship had a little bit more allowance.

“So it’s pretty much possible that teams who hadn’t competed for the world championship this year, whether it’s Ferrari, McLaren or Aston Martin or Alpine are capable of coming up with the intelligent concepts based on much more runs than everybody else and just doing it very right.

“I think we need to expect much closer fighting for championships and races than we had before, and that’s exciting.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 2021 tech review images: Ferrari & McLaren
Previous article

F1 2021 tech review images: Ferrari & McLaren
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Latifi needs to stop "overthinking" in 2022, says Williams
Formula 1

Latifi needs to stop "overthinking" in 2022, says Williams

Ferrari: Sainz and Leclerc will have equal F1 status in 2022
Formula 1

Ferrari: Sainz and Leclerc will have equal F1 status in 2022

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull wouldn't swap F1 drivers' title for constructors' cash
Formula 1

Red Bull wouldn't swap F1 drivers' title for constructors' cash

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

Horner to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026
Formula 1

Horner to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026

Latest news

Red Bull mindful about F1 rival’s 2022 development gains
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull mindful about F1 rival’s 2022 development gains

F1 2021 tech review images: Ferrari & McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2021 tech review images: Ferrari & McLaren

Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa Romeo's year of F1 turmoil Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa Romeo's year of F1 turmoil

Latifi needs to stop "overthinking" in 2022, says Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi needs to stop "overthinking" in 2022, says Williams

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa Romeo's year of F1 turmoil Prime

Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa Romeo's year of F1 turmoil

One driver allowed to quietly retire, another one fired in a blaze of rancour. An American buy-out that never happened. A title sponsor demanding an annual right of review. No wonder Alfa Romeo is looking to start 2022 from a clean sheet, says Roberto Chinchero.

Formula 1
19 h
How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Prime

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Although it didn't win a race as McLaren did, Ferrari won out in their battle for third in the 2021 Formula 1 constructors' championship. Both former title-winning teams could look on the season as a year of positive steps back towards the front, but for the Italian squad its achievement was extra special after a disastrous 2020.

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2021
The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop Prime

The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop

There were three rookies on the grid this year – and the going proved tricky for all of them. Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin have faced their fair share of struggles in 2021, and all will be hoping to improve on this year's performances next season.

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2021
How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021 Prime

How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021

Already a rising star, Lando Norris stepped up another gear in 2021 to become one of Formula 1’s leading drivers. Becoming a regular podium finisher and taking his first pole, only the maiden win that escaped him in Sochi remains for the McLaren man, who recently sat down with Motorsport.com to dissect his third season in F1

Formula 1
Dec 28, 2021
Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive Prime

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive

Antonio Giovinazzi's Formula 1 career has reached a crossroads as the Italian heads out of the Alfa Romeo exit door for Formula E. While disappointed to have lost his drive to Guanyu Zhou after what he believes was his best of the three years he spent with the team, he's mostly glad to have reached the hallowed F1 grid at all...

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2021
The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Prime

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Direxiv’s bid to join the Formula 1 grid for 2008 looked to have big-money backing, big-name associations and a plan to give Lewis Hamilton his big break. But shrouded in mystery, it all fell apart, leaving those who were slated to be involved in the project bemused

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2021
How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Prime

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Heading into 2021, it was clear that there was going to be little to choose between the three ‘A’ teams: Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alpine. Despite not having the best car, it was the French outfit that prevailed with its well-balanced driver pairing making up the shortfall

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival Prime

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams’ F1 revival

With a long career encompassing engineering and management roles with the likes of BMW, Porsche, Sauber, Ford and Volkswagen, Jost Capito knows better than most what it takes to build a successful organisation in the automotive and motorsport worlds. Now, as MARK GALLAGHER discovers, Capito is applying his vast experience to a major rebuild of the Williams Formula 1 team…

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.