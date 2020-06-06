Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
173 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 reserve drivers back in spotlight as season restarts

shares
comments
F1 reserve drivers back in spotlight as season restarts
By:
Jun 6, 2020, 3:39 PM

With the Formula 1 season set to restart in Austria in July, the COVID-19 crisis has put an extra focus on reserve drivers, as clearly there is a possibility that in the coming months a race driver could test positive and be ruled out of action.

F1 boss Chase Carey even referenced the subject in a recent video interview when asked how the sport would react to positive tests on race weekends.

“If a driver had an infection reserve drivers are available,” he said. “Just as if a driver has food poisoning or something that was unexpected.”

As is always the case some teams have a nominated reserve of their own, some can call on a race driver from a sister team, and others have less formal arrangements to “borrow” the reserve of a third party.

Read Also:

There are also a few free agents currently available with recent F1 race experience who could potentially be called upon, including Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg and Sergey Sirotkin.

Some teams always have their reserve on site on every race weekend. Others have them present at flyaways for logistical reasons, but for European races available on standby either at home, or in the factory sim, and ready to catch a last-minute flight.

The current situation is more complex because any reserve driver would require a recent negative COVID-19 test and be able to comply with the strict travel restrictions that will be applied by F1 to all personnel.

In addition, commercial flights are currently severely restricted, and thus it won’t necessarily be easy to jump on a plane on a Thursday or Friday. That may encourage teams to ensure that their reserves are present at each race venue and ready to called upon at a moment’s notice.

That requirement in turn could create some compromises for drivers who usually spend their race weekends in the factory simulator, and now might not be able to.

The possible scenarios for each team will also depend on timing – there’s a big difference between finding out you need a driver on Friday night of a race weekend, or a week before the next event, when you would have much more time to respond.

Read Also:

Here’s what the teams are likely to do:

Mercedes: The Stuttgart marque’s Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne, who last raced in F1 with McLaren in 2018, was officially named as reserve earlier this year. The team can also call upon sim driver Esteban Gutierrez, whose last F1 season was with Haas in 2016. Since Gutierrez hasn't held a superlicense for more than three years, he would be required to complete 300km of running in a representative F1 car before being allowed to race in the series again.

Red Bull/AlphaTauri: Sergio Sette Camera was named as reserve driver for both Red Bull Racing and Alpha Tauri earlier this year. However the situation is complicated by the Brazilian’s Super Formula commitments in Japan, and travel restrictions may limit his ability to be available for F1 race weekends. Sebastien Buemi, who last raced in F1 with Toro Rosso in 2011, has held a reserve role ever since. Should RBR need a driver the most likely scenario is that Pierre Gasly or Daniil Kvyat moves up and their seat is taken by a reserve.

Ferrari: Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi is the official reserve driver for Ferrari, and the Italian would switch over if needed. The team also has Pascal Wehrlein on its roster of sim drivers. The German last raced in F1 with Sauber in 2017.

McLaren: The Woking-based team had Sergey Sirotkin on standby last year. However subsequent to signing an engine supply deal with Mercedes for 2021 it has had an agreement to use the Brackley team’s drivers, so Vandoorne and Gutierrez are available. Racing Point has a similar deal, and would have first call on them in the unlikely event that both need a driver at the same time. It’s worth noting that Alonso retains his McLaren links through his Indy 500 programme, and thus he can’t be ruled out.

Renault: The team’s nominated test drivers and juniors, led by Guanyu Zhou and Christian Lundgaard, do not have superlicences. Team principal Cyril Abiteboul told Motorsport.com: “We are looking at several options. We’ll announce our plans in the course of the month.” Having raced for the team last year, Hulkenberg is an obvious option, while Sirotkin has also had a relationship with Renault in the past.

Racing Point: The Silverstone-based team does not have its own reserve driver and for several years it has had an arrangement with Mercedes – and as noted it has priority over McLaren. The team has always remained friendly with Hulkenberg and he could be an option should the team decide to have its own dedicated driver on standby.

Alfa Romeo: Robert Kubica is the official reserve for the Hinwil-based team, and the Pole would also be called upon if Giovinazzi is obliged to take over a Ferrari seat. IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson had a reserve role last year, and tested for the team in Austria. Given notice he could be available.

Haas: Louis Deletraz and Pietro Fittipaldi are the nominated reserves. Both have tested in the past, with the latter conducting extensive running last season. 

Williams: In recent times the Grove-based outfit has had access to Mercedes contracted drivers – Esteban Ocon even had a seat fitting in Abu Dhabi last year when George Russell felt unwell. However earlier this year it formally announced that F2 star Jack Aitken as its reserve.

Next article
How Stroll came within 11 days of Verstappen's F1 record

Previous article

How Stroll came within 11 days of Verstappen's F1 record
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1? 12:15
Formula 1

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1?

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020 02:09
Formula 1

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020

Latest news

F1 reserve drivers back in spotlight as season restarts
F1

F1 reserve drivers back in spotlight as season restarts

How Stroll came within 11 days of Verstappen's F1 record
F1

How Stroll came within 11 days of Verstappen's F1 record

Watson's first great American F1 comeback drive
F1

Watson's first great American F1 comeback drive

Ranked! Sebastian Vettel's top 10 Formula 1 wins
F1

Ranked! Sebastian Vettel's top 10 Formula 1 wins

How Graham Hill set Alonso a challenge for the future
LM24

How Graham Hill set Alonso a challenge for the future

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.