All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Sainz laughs off rumours his 2025 F1 contract is signed

Carlos Sainz insists that nothing is “locked in” for his Formula 1 future yet, as he says reports of him signing his 2025 deal simply make him laugh.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard is weighing up offers he has from Sauber/Audi and Williams for next season, with the door now officially closed at Red Bull, and understood to be shut at Mercedes too.

Wild speculation in the Spanish media on Thursday suggested that Sainz had made his decision and that a contract had been signed.

But speaking ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Sainz said that was far from reality, as he said it was amazing people repeatedly made false claims about who he would be driving for next season.

“The only thing I can tell you is there is nothing locked in,” explained the Spaniard. “I've seen reports in the media – and I don't know if it's in Spain – of people saying I've signed. But when you look at those things, it makes me laugh.

“I remember seeing reports three months ago that I had signed for Mercedes. Reports that I had signed for Red Bull. Now obviously those places are not going to happen, so it’s just funny that people say I’ve signed for Williams.

“It makes me laugh, knowing that sometimes this goes a bit unpunished in a way for some media reports. I can just tell you that obviously it concerns me that people can get away with that kind of stuff without [consequences] or anything like that.”

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Sainz said he was happy with the options he had on the table for 2025, but admitted the potential shake-up for 2026 made it a "lottery" to work out what was best for his long-term future.

“For me, 2025 is equally important to 2026. Why? Because I think 2026 is a lottery,” he said.

“So, I could go somewhere to any of the options that I have on top of the table and be successful or not. And even one of the top teams could nail it or not.

“I think '26, very honestly speaking, it's impossible to find out. So given that, after everything I've seen, '26 is almost impossible to predict who's going to be on top. '25 is almost a bit more certain who's going to be where and you can more or less know and predict where they're going to be.”

While the chances of a Red Bull seat in 2025 officially vanished this week as the squad announced a new deal with Sergio Perez, Sainz said it was not news for him that he had no chance at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

“I already knew for a while, obviously, so nothing new for me,” he said. “Obviously, on my personal conversations with the team, this was something I knew for a long time now. So yeah, nothing to say, nothing to add. Still, plenty of options on the table. So, everything goes.”

And while Sainz could be forgiven for feeling he deserved a better chance of a top seat based on his race-winning form for Ferrari, he said he was wise enough knowing how F1 worked that it did not annoy him.

“There's no real frustration,” he said. “It’s Formula 1. It's been part of Formula 1 and there’s so many other things involved inside the teams that it is obviously always complicated to understand the dynamics of Formula 1 when you see it from the outside.

“But when you see it from the inside, everyone has a reason to take the decisions they have taken. In Spain we say “everyday bread’, which I've been seeing in Formula 1 for so many years.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How the F1 transfer market is turning out for under-threat midfield drivers
Next article F1 trophies: 10 of the weirdest designs awarded at a grand prix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole
FIA open to changes amid team fears over F1 2026 rules

FIA open to changes amid team fears over F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
Canadian GP
FIA open to changes amid team fears over F1 2026 rules
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer
Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari F1 drivers baffled by lack of pace after Q2 exit in Canada

Ferrari F1 drivers baffled by lack of pace after Q2 exit in Canada

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Ferrari F1 drivers baffled by lack of pace after Q2 exit in Canada
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles

Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension despite Monaco struggles
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari sees no risk of Hamilton/Leclerc taking points off each other in F1

Ferrari sees no risk of Hamilton/Leclerc taking points off each other in F1

Formula 1
Ferrari sees no risk of Hamilton/Leclerc taking points off each other in F1
Ferrari could switch to Red Bull’s F1 suspension concept for Hamilton’s arrival

Ferrari could switch to Red Bull’s F1 suspension concept for Hamilton’s arrival

Formula 1
Ferrari could switch to Red Bull’s F1 suspension concept for Hamilton’s arrival
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Latest news

Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days

Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days

Indy IndyCar
Road America
Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Indy IndyCar
Road America
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya

Prime

Discover prime content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia