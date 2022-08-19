Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role Next / Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days
Formula 1 News

Sauber keen to "give the best to Alfa Romeo" amid Audi F1 links

Frederic Vasseur says that Sauber is focusing to “give the best to Alfa Romeo” through its Formula 1 partnership amid links to a possible takeover by Audi in the future. 

Luke Smith
By:
Sauber keen to "give the best to Alfa Romeo" amid Audi F1 links

The Volkswagen Group has given initial approval for its Porsche and Audi brands to enter F1 from 2026, with a final announcement expected soon now that the engine regulations have been ratified.

While Porsche is set to take a 50% stake in Red Bull's F1 team, Sauber - which operates Alfa Romeo's F1 squad - has been tipped as the most likely outfit to work with Audi. It currently has a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo that is renewed on a yearly basis. 

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato told Motorsport.com last month that he was "not blind" to the Audi links, but was relaxed about the future of their partnership.

Asked about Imparato's comment, Vasseur told Motorsport.com that he thought Alfa Romeo was "more than happy with the current situation." 

"I am more than happy with the partnership with them, because they are not just a sponsor, but we are partners and developing projects together," Vasseur said. 

"On top of everything, the relationship between Alfa Romeo [and] Stellantis at one end and the team at the other end is very, very good. 

"I think also, somehow, perhaps part of the good results today is because we are all working together, and they are helping us also to find other partners. I really enjoy the partnership." 

Audi F1 car render

Audi F1 car render

Photo by: Camille Debastiani

A renewal of Sauber and Alfa Romeo's partnership for 2023 has been finalised, according to Imparato, although the team is yet to make any formal announcement about plans. 

Audi had been linked with possible takeovers at McLaren, Williams and Aston Martin, but Sauber has emerged in recent months as the most likely avenue for the German manufacture to explore. 

Vasseur downplayed the need to think too far ahead to 2026, joking that he was "struggling to speak about '23!" 

"First, I think they need to clarify the situation on the engine," Vasseur said. 

"Sure, they'll discuss with everybody in the paddock. They'll do their job. As soon as they'll have confirmation of their commitment on the engine, it's probably time to discuss. 

"But the most important thing is we have the project with Alfa Romeo today. I don't want to mix everything. I want to give the best to Alfa Romeo."  

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role
Previous article

Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role
Next article

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future

Bottas feels greater "human effect" on F1 car performance at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Bottas feels greater "human effect" on F1 car performance at Alfa Romeo

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has revealed he would like to try rallying after seeing it up close during a recent shoot for his Quadrant brand.  

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: People too quick to criticise in F1 these days

Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher believes people should take more time before dishing out criticism, especially if they don’t have all the facts.  

Sauber keen to "give the best to Alfa Romeo" amid Audi F1 links
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sauber keen to "give the best to Alfa Romeo" amid Audi F1 links

Frederic Vasseur says that Sauber is focusing to “give the best to Alfa Romeo” through its Formula 1 partnership amid links to a possible takeover by Audi in the future. 

Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role
Supercars Supercars

Former F1 race director Masi set for top Supercars role

Former Formula 1 race director Michael Masi is set to become the new Chairman of the Supercars Commission in Australia.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.