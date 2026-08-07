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The Next Generation: Jak Crawford

Throughout 2026, Motorsport is introducing you to the most promising youngsters on the single-seater scene. Meet Jak Crawford, Formula 2’s 2025 runner-up and Aston Martin’s reserve driver

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
Jak Crawford, Aston Martin

Jak Crawford, Aston Martin

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

How my motorsport journey started

“I started in karting when I first got in the go-kart when I was four years old. My dad had bought me a go-kart and then eventually started taking me to a track when I was six years old.

“I was watching NASCAR mainly, I was more interested in NASCAR, being in America. Where I grew up it was the main thing, the main motorsport on TV and I really, really liked that.”

My strengths as a driver

“My best is attacking high-speed corners, race pace, and working with the team and having a good relationship with them.”

My weaknesses as a driver

“I don't know.”

My most memorable achievement so far

“Finishing second in Formula 2, is a very good achievement overall. It's a very difficult series to do well in.”

Race winner Jak Crawford, DAMS Lucas Oil

Race winner Jak Crawford, DAMS Lucas Oil

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

How my 2026 season is going

“A lot of time not in the car, more in the simulator. It can sometimes be a bit sad not to be always racing at all the races, but at least helping the team a lot in the simulator and driving a lot in tests and free practice sessions.”

How I got into the Red Bull Junior Team, and how it went

“I got in in 2019. My dad got an email from [then Red Bull advisor] Helmut Marko saying that he wanted to meet me in Mexico City, and I lived in Houston, Texas so it was quite a short flight. We went for the grand prix, he invited us, we met him and he told me he wanted to see me on the track, so then he arranged a test for me at Red Bull Ring in an F4 car.

“As soon as the first morning ended he presented me with a contract. After that it was going very well, especially when I was in F4 and in F3. When I got to F2 it was not so good but I obviously had Isack as a team-mate who I was performing better than but they liked him more in the team, so naturally put me to the side to make way for him.

“I really enjoyed my time and I think I definitely learned a lot having all the resources that they gave me.”

How I joined Aston Martin, and how it’s going

“Same story at the end of 2024. I was asked to do an evaluation on the simulator. I did a day on the simulator and it went well.

“I started out as a development driver for the team doing mainly simulator work. I was good at that and had very good results in Formula 2 to get the role I have now in the team as the third driver. It's going very well and I'm definitely learning so much here.”

Jak Crawford, Aston Martin

Jak Crawford, Aston Martin

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

What I enjoy doing outside of racing

“I enjoy a lot of sport at home. I enjoy playing padel, running, cycling. I enjoy sim-racing as well, even though it's part of racing I guess, but it's not part of my job. I just do it for fun on the side because I'm good at it. It comes naturally.

“For training I think my favourite is running at the moment. I feel like it puts me in the best shape normally for the least amount of time. Cycling is fun but it can take a while for sure.

“But I also like padel. I wouldn't call it necessarily training even though it can be quite difficult but it's a fun form of exercise. It's very easy to play and you can pick it up quite easily. Play with people that are at a worse skill level than you and still have a good time.”

In what year I expect my F1 debut

“I have no idea. Hopefully within the next two years, that would be great. If I could get a chance this year that would be great but you never know really. Hopefully within the next two years realistically I can find myself with a full-time seat.

“I would obviously love to race for Aston Martin. They've helped me a lot in the later part of my junior career. I would definitely love to race for them if there's an opportunity. But of course if there's not an opportunity and I get an opportunity elsewhere then for sure I would have to take it.”

Read Also:

Jak Crawford's career so far

2 May 2005

Born in Charlotte, North Carolina (United States)
2018

Karting Euro Champ. OK-Junior: 17th
2019

NACAM F4: 2nd

USF2000: 7th
2020

ADAC F4: 2nd

Italian F4: 6th (part-time)
2021

Euroformula Open: 3rd (part-time)

Formula 3: 13th
2022

Formula Regional Asia: 6th

Formula 3: 7th
2023

Formula 2: 13th
2024 Formula 2: 5th
2025 Formula 2: 2nd
2026 Formula 1: Aston Martin reserve driver

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