Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Top F1 teams "playing with fire" over cost cap - Brown

shares
comments
Top F1 teams "playing with fire" over cost cap - Brown
By:
Apr 9, 2020, 9:36 AM

McLaren Formula 1 team CEO Zak Brown says that the two teams resisting a further reduction in the cost cap for 2021 are "playing with fire".

Brown also likened the two teams to "a heavyweight who only wants to fight middleweights" as they continue to defend their financial and thus competitive advantage.

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, teams have provisionally agreed to lower the 2021 cost cap from $175m to $150m.

However, in a video meeting of F1 bosses on Monday, Brown and others backed a further drop to $125m. Of the three top teams most impacted by the cap, Ferrari and Red Bull objected, while Mercedes was more receptive.

Brown warns that unless change is pushed through, teams will be lost from the grid.

"Without 10 teams or at least nine teams you don't really have F1," Brown said in a Sky F1 Vodcast. "A couple of teams need to be very careful, because I think they are playing with fire, so to speak.

"It takes a full grid to have a sport, so if they continue to have the sport unsustainable, and a couple of [smaller] teams lose interest, or financially are not able to participate any more, they are going to be racing against themselves. And that's not going to work."

Read Also:

Pressed on which top teams he was referencing, he didn't name them but made it clear who they are:  "We're talking about a couple of teams. Daimler I think is doing an excellent job, recognising the situation that we're in. So you can deduct who the other teams are!

"It's a huge marketing platform for those two teams, so I understand why they want to keep the fiscal balance where it is now. But in sport you kind of want to think that everyone can fight fairly and may the best team win.

"I think they need to have confidence. It's like a heavyweight who only wants to fight middleweights. These are great teams, they should be prepared to fight everyone on more equal terms, and I think that's what fans want in sport."

Brown contrasted F1's situation to the IndyCar series, where everyone has similar equipment, but on balance the best prepared teams usually come out on top over a season.

"If you look at IndyCar racing Roger Penske has the same car as every other team, has one of two engines, and he wins most of the time. I still think the biggest and best teams, the biggest brands, are going to attract the best drivers, the best engineers.

"But right now the gap between the front and back is seconds, and in IndyCar it's tenths. If you look at an IndyCar season it's going to be Penske or Andretti or Ganassi that win the championship, they always do, but you have three or four surprise winners a year, so it makes going to a race exciting because you kind of think who might win, but you don't take it o the bank.

"If you look at the three most exciting races that we've had in some time, it was Germany, it was Baku, it was Brazil, it kind of bad weather and crashing and safety cars, and we shouldn't have to rely exclusively on that to have an unpredictable race.

"It should be that one of the teams that isn't an 'A' team can have a better strategy or catch the safety car at the right time and capitalise on someone having a bad pit stop.

"If you ask the fans, which is who our ultimate customers are, they want to see races like Brazil and Germany, and we shouldn't have to rely on torrential downpours to create that level of excitement."

Next article
Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents

Previous article

Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
77 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes repurposes F1 facility for breathing aid production

2
Esports

De Pasquale questions "harsh" Eseries penalty

3
Supercars

Supercars season could run as late as February

4
MotoGP

Petronas wants to keep Quartararo if '20 season abandoned

5
Formula 1

Todt: Motorsport will require new approach after pandemic

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – BMW in F1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives 13:20
Formula 1

Jim Clark's Top 10 Greatest Drives

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan 04:39
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Schumacher’s F1 debut with Jordan

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019 01:41
Formula 1

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna 05:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna

Latest news

Top F1 teams "playing with fire" over cost cap - Brown
F1

Top F1 teams "playing with fire" over cost cap - Brown

Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents
F1

Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents

Brawn: F1 must balance risk, economic impact to decide start
F1

Brawn: F1 must balance risk, economic impact to decide start

Todt: Motorsport will require new approach after pandemic
F1

Todt: Motorsport will require new approach after pandemic

Closed-door races possible as Brawn targets 19-race season
F1

Closed-door races possible as Brawn targets 19-race season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.