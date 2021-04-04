Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m
Formula 1 / Breaking news

The trait that enabled Tsunoda's rise to F1

By:
, News Editor

AlphaTauri Formula 1 rookie Yuki Tsunoda’s relaxed attitude towards making mistakes is his “big strength” according to former Formula 2 rival Nobuharu Matsushita. 

The trait that enabled Tsunoda's rise to F1

Honda-backed Tsunoda ended the seven-year wait for a full-time Japanese grand prix driver by securing a seat at AlphaTauri alongside Pierre Gasly for 2021, earning plaudits for his performances in pre-season testing and the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. 

The 20-year-old finished ninth in Bahrain to become the first Japanese driver ever to earn points on his debut. 

Read Also:

Ex-Honda junior Matsushita, who raced against Tsunoda in F2 last year as the latter fought for the title at Carlin (pictured top), tipped his compatriot to have an “amazing” debut F1 season, highlighting the strong point that allowed him to succeed in the feeder series where he failed. 

“I think Tsunoda’s good point is he doesn’t care,” Matsushita told Motorsport.com. “If he makes a mistake, he just moves onto the next one. This is really important.  

“Every time you make a mistake, most people think, ‘next time, I cannot make a mistake’. But he just says, ‘I made a mistake, I learned’ and moves on. That’s his big strength. 

“AlphaTauri is quite competitive, easily good enough for the top 10, so I think he’s going to have an amazing season. And I know how quick Gasly is, I raced with him [in 2015 and 2016] in GP2. Let’s see what Tsunoda can do against him. I’m really excited to see.” 

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Matsushita also remarked how rapidly Tsunoda progressed since his first season in Europe in 2019, when he undertook dual campaigns in FIA F3 and Euroformula Open.

“In 2019 he was doing F3 and that was the first time I met him,” said Matsushita. “We did a race together in Euroformula Open [at the Hungaroring]. That time he was not that competitive, did quite a lot of mistakes.   

“But I think last year working with Carlin he improved a lot and he became much calmer.  

“In qualifying there’s no doubt he can be quick. In the races he was often kind of conservative in the beginning, and then pushing at the end because he still has the tyre.  

“In F1 you have to be aggressive immediately from the start. That’s the thing he needs to improve. But I think he can do it.” 

Matsushita contrasted Tsunoda’s rapid rise with his own stint in GP2 and F2, which spanned five seasons between 2015 and 2020 and resulted in seven wins and a best championship finish of sixth – which came in 2019 with Carlin. 

The 27-year-old added he was relishing the more relaxed atmosphere of SUPER GT after signing as a factory Nissan driver over the winter. 

“I was trying to reach F1, and it was just in front of me, especially in 2019 because I was still supported by Honda and I knew if I did a good job then I could have got the seat,” he said. 

“The pressure was so high, but I was creating extra pressure for myself. I was thinking, ‘I have to do this, I have to do that.’ It makes you kind of stiff. Last year, I knew it was my last chance, so I had to put absolutely everything on the line. And it was not good. 

I’m much more relaxed here [in SUPER GT] compared to when I was in Europe. Now I don’t need to prove anything. I am just enjoying myself.” 

#12 Calsonic IMPUL GT-R

#12 Calsonic IMPUL GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Previous article

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

7h
2
Moto2

Moto2, Moto3 entry lists revealed for 2021 season

3
Other rally

Castrol International Rally report

4
MotoGP

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

5
Formula 1

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle

15h
Latest news
The trait that enabled Tsunoda's rise to F1
Formula 1

The trait that enabled Tsunoda's rise to F1

56m
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime
Formula 1

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

2h
Alonso has "a lot of room to improve" form during F1 return
Formula 1

Alonso has "a lot of room to improve" form during F1 return

3h
Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car
Formula 1

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car

6h
Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle
Formula 1

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle

15h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC) 06:36
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC)

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
Formula 1
Apr 1, 2021

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief 13:11
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes 05:16
Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Calderon disappointed to miss out on first points at Fuji Fuji
Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon disappointed to miss out on first points at Fuji

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri wins tense season opener Fuji
Video Inside
Super Formula / Race report

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri wins tense season opener

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
2h
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021

Trending Today

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Moto2, Moto3 entry lists revealed for 2021 season
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Moto2, Moto3 entry lists revealed for 2021 season

Castrol International Rally report
Other rally Other rally / News

Castrol International Rally report

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

Latest news

The trait that enabled Tsunoda's rise to F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The trait that enabled Tsunoda's rise to F1

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Alonso has "a lot of room to improve" form during F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso has "a lot of room to improve" form during F1 return

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.