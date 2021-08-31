Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce" Next / How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

By:

Max Verstappen believes Formula 1 should start races earlier to reduce the risk of rain shortening the grand prix after Sunday’s two-lap Belgian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

Verstappen was declared the winner of the race at Spa following almost three hours of delays because of heavy rain, limiting the field to completing just two full laps behind the safety car that counted towards the race.

By meeting the minimum two-lap distance requirement for a grand prix, half points could be awarded, with Verstappen scoring 12.5 points for victory.

The result meant he cut Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton’s lead at the top of the drivers’ standings down to three points ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

Verstappen said after the race that it was “not how you want to win” amid criticism against officials for only meeting the minimum distance for it to count as a race.

Bosses from the FIA and F1 are set to review Sunday’s events in the coming weeks, with one question being whether the race could have been started had it been brought forward from its 3pm slot at Spa.

It was something Verstappen questioned in the aftermath of his victory, pondering if an earlier start time would have given more of a window in which to get a race completed.

“When you start at 3 o’clock, and you have days like this, maybe it’s better to start a bit earlier, at 12 or 1 o’clock,” Verstappen said.

“I think that’s a better time anyway to start, for me. Now it’s just dragging on and on and the weather just gets worse and worse. It gets dark.”

Read Also:

Races in mainland Europe traditionally start at 3pm local time on Sundays, having been pushed back by an hour a couple of years ago.

While any start time would still be subject to F1’s three-hour event length rule, it is possible for the stewards to freeze the clock under force majeure, as seen on Sunday when it was stopped with 60 minutes remaining.

Fans were left disappointed by the lack of a race on Sunday after braving the wet weather and cold conditions for a number of hours, with Hamilton calling for them to have their tickets refunded.

Verstappen was sceptical that it would have been possible to rearrange the Spa race for another time this year to give the fans a race.

“We already do too many races, so we should pick the proper tracks, of course, first of all, the good ones,” Verstappen said.

“To come back again here [this year], I don’t see that happening, especially when you already have 22 races.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Previous article

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Next article

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment

21 min
2
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

12 h
3
Formula 1

Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa

13 h
4
Supercars

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

10 h
5
Supercars

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

Latest news
Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

10m
How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium
Formula 1

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium

1 h
Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

1 h
F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

12 h
Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa
Video Inside
Formula 1

Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa

13 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1
46m

Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call 01:14
Formula 1
48m

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call "on the chin"

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos 02:39
Formula 1
17 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos

Formula 1: Russell says 'doesn't matter' how he achieved first F1 podium 01:23
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Formula 1: Russell says 'doesn't matter' how he achieved first F1 podium

Formula 1: Hamilton slates FIA for 'a bad choice' at Spa as 'money talks' 00:54
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton slates FIA for 'a bad choice' at Spa as 'money talks'

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP F1 race call "on the chin" Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes must take Belgian GP F1 race call "on the chin"

Ten things we learned from the F1 Belgian Grand Prix Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the F1 Belgian Grand Prix

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge Belgian GP
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen denies Hamilton's experience is beneficial in F1 title fight

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes holds out hope Spa set-up choice will still pay off Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes holds out hope Spa set-up choice will still pay off

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Trending Today

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Remember when: Schumacher and Coulthard clashed at soaking Spa

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight
Supercars Supercars

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide
Supercars Supercars

Ashley Cooper succumbs to injuries in Adelaide

TARMAC: Bana crashes in Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally

TARMAC: Bana crashes in Targa Tasmania

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want to think about’ 2021 MotoGP title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
23 h
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Latest news

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium
Formula 1 Formula 1

How wet weather complicated F1 wing choices in Belgium

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 should start races earlier after long wait at Spa

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.