Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement Next / The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

F1 to discuss rule changes over Belgian GP "farce" in October

By:

FIA president Jean Todt says formal talks to change Formula 1's regulations in the wake of the Belgian Grand Prix "farce" will take place in October.

F1 to discuss rule changes over Belgian GP "farce" in October

Amid wide-scale unease about the way that F1's rules meant that championship points were handed out after drivers completed just three behind a safety car in Belgium last weekend, Todt has confirmed that the regulations will be looked at.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Todt that he will table talks regarding the situation at the next meeting of the F1 Commission which takes place in just more than one month's time.

"The FIA together with Formula 1 and the teams will carefully review the regulations to see what can be learned and improved for the future," he said.

"The findings, including the topic of points allocation, will be added to the agenda of the next F1 Commission meeting on October 5."

The F1 Commission is a rule-making body that comprises members of the FIA, F1's commercial rights holder and the teams.

There are 30 votes available – 10 for the FIA, 10 for F1 and 10 for the teams – and a majority is needed for regulations to be put forward to the World Motor Sport Council for ratification.

Rule changes that are for the following year require a total of 26 votes, while tweaks for the current season require a super majority of 28 votes.

The unhappiness about what happened in Belgium, which Lewis Hamilton labelled as a "farce" on Instagram, means that there would almost certainly be enough support for an immediate change to the regulations.

The most likely tweaks would be to ensure that points were not handed out in the event that cars did not actually race.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Erik Junius

Todt is clear that the FIA did all it could to try to get the Belgian GP run on Sunday, but said that the weather did not let up to allow it to happen.

"This year's Belgian Grand Prix presented extraordinary challenges to the FIA Formula 1 world championship," he said.

"The weather windows predicted by the forecasters did not appear throughout the day, and while a small window did appear late in the day during which there was an attempt to start the race, conditions quickly worsened again.

"Therefore, due to the lack of visibility created by the spray behind the cars, we could not run the full race in sufficiently safe conditions for the drivers, marshals as well as the brave spectators who waited for many hours in the race, for whom I am very sorry. This has been recognised by all stakeholders.

"The FIA stewards have, based on the provisions of the International Sporting Code, stopped the competition to gain more time, and therefore more potential to give the fans an F1 race.

"Despite these efforts, the race could not be started after the safety car laps and the existing regulations have been correctly applied."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

Previous article

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

Next article

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

1 h
2
Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

2 h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

6 h
Latest news
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

19m
F1 to discuss rule changes over Belgian GP "farce" in October
Formula 1

F1 to discuss rule changes over Belgian GP "farce" in October

1 h
Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

1 h
Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

2 h
Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake
Formula 1

Masi admits starting Q3 at Spa was a mistake

4 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Norris conflicted by decision to award points in Belgian GP

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call 01:14
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Wolff calls Mercedes to take Belgian GP call "on the chin"

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos 02:39
Formula 1
23 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Belgian GP best photos

Formula 1: Russell says 'doesn't matter' how he achieved first F1 podium 01:23
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Formula 1: Russell says 'doesn't matter' how he achieved first F1 podium

Formula 1: Hamilton slates FIA for 'a bad choice' at Spa as 'money talks' 00:54
Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton slates FIA for 'a bad choice' at Spa as 'money talks'

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Belgian GP Prime
Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce" Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 set for talks over rule changes after Belgian GP "farce"

Trending Today

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 teams set for $1.2 million cost cap bonus

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
19m
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Latest news

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

F1 to discuss rule changes over Belgian GP "farce" in October
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to discuss rule changes over Belgian GP "farce" in October

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: F1 should address spray issue after poor visibility at Spa

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.