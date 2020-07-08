Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

shares
comments
Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over
By:
Jul 8, 2020, 7:26 AM

Mark Webber says it's clear the "marriage" between Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel is over, and the German's exit from the Formula 1 squad can't come fast enough.

Vettel endured a difficult first race weekend with the team since confirmation of his impending exit in Austria, which included missing Q3 on Saturday and then a 10th place finish on Sunday following a clumsy clash with Carlos Sainz.

His teammate Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, worked his way from seventh on the grid to second in the race.

According to nine-time grand prix winner Webber, who spent five years as Vettel's teammate at Red Bull Racing, the German looked "empty" after the Austrian race – a sign that the "marriage is over".

“The relationship is over," Webber told the In the Fast Lane podcast."The chemistry is gone, the marriage is over.

"Sebastian is dressed in red, he’s driving a red car but he’s there for himself. In some scenarios you'd wish that it could be over now, because that's pretty much how it's looking.

"From a dynamic perspective, I think Sebastian was empty after the race.

"I think the Seb scenario, the sooner that's over, the better for everyone concerned."

Read Also:

Webber added that the nature of Vettel's rejection from the team – being told over the phone without there being a deal on the table – speaks volumes of how the relationship has been tracking.

"I think it surprised most of us, Sebastian probably the most," he said of news there was no contract offer.

"Even the way he was told, over the phone and not making an effort to get in front of him...

"Clearly that relationship, or the dynamic of how that was going, wasn't healthy and they thought it was best to not continue. You can't be half-pregnant with these contracts. It's not like it was a one-year contract, or the stuff the press was trying to talk about that Sebastian was going back to them and wanting a more long-term agreement.

"But that wasn't even tabled. It wasn't something Ferrari weren't even considering."

Webber isn't expecting Vettel to hang up the helmet just yet, however, predicting that even if he were to take a sabbatical next season he would be back for 2022.

"I don't think it's over yet," he said. "I think he still has a chance to get something in '22. Who knows, maybe '21 at Red Bull?

"I think he needs to get the energy and re-invent himself and de-Maranello his mind, in terms of trying to get that energy back.

"It's just slowly spiralled in a downward cycle with his relationship with Ferrari.

"I think it's a bit early [to talk legacies]. We can chat about that when the day comes. I think he's still going to be on the grid in the future, whether it's '22 or '21. I think he's still got a bit left in him."

Related video

Next article
Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

Previous article

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

trending Today

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

Kelly Racing documents 10-hour border dash
Video Inside
Supercars / Supercars

Kelly Racing documents 10-hour border dash

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars / Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars / Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Binder not "stressed" at losing Espargaro's KTM input
MotoGP / MotoGP

Binder not "stressed" at losing Espargaro's KTM input

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

Racing Point: No concern over “pink Mercedes” F1 protests
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Racing Point: No concern over “pink Mercedes” F1 protests

Latest news

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa

Red Bull undecided on nose concept for Styrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull undecided on nose concept for Styrian GP

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Mark Webber
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

2
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

3
Supercars

Kelly Racing documents 10-hour border dash

4
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

5
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Latest news

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over
Formula 1

Webber: "Empty" Vettel shows Ferrari relationship is over

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa
Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa

Red Bull undecided on nose concept for Styrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull undecided on nose concept for Styrian GP

Ferrari's F1 car "unrecognisable" in Austrian GP - Vettel
Formula 1

Ferrari's F1 car "unrecognisable" in Austrian GP - Vettel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.