Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Next / The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver
Formula 1 / Singapore GP Analysis

Why Singapore remains the toughest Formula 1 driver challenge

Formula 1 heads to Singapore this weekend after three years away due to COVID-19, marking the return of the toughest challenge for drivers on the calendar.

Luke Smith
By:

Street circuits are known for being mentally taxing despite the lower speeds involved, requiring full concentration at all times and little time for respite on the short straights.

But Singapore is a beast like no other. It is renowned for being one of the hardest races to compete in both physically and mentally, meaning it requires a kind of preparation unlike any other race.

Daniel Ricciardo says his first Singapore Grand Prix back in 2011 remains the toughest physical activity he has ever completed. "I wasn't prepared, and that sounds like I was partying all week!" he tells Motorsport.com.

"I didn't realise how much the humidity and the relentless nature of that circuit with like no real straights to have a rest. I'd never really experienced anything like that."

It didn't help that Ricciardo was then racing for backmarker outfit HRT, meaning he found himself four laps down by the chequered flag in 19th place - hardly the same kind of motivation those fighting at the front would enjoy.

"I just remember that race was just a grind for me," recalls Ricciardo. "I got out of the car, and I remember saying that was physically the toughest thing I've ever done.

"I also made a promise saying I will never feel this pain again in a Formula 1 car. Since then, Singapore was actually pretty good."

F1 drivers may be elite athletes working with performance coaches and their teams to try and unlock more human performance. But their regular level of fitness and training plan is something that still needs adding to in the lead-up to Singapore.

The heat is one of the biggest factors F1 drivers need to adjust to when they race in Singapore. The average year-round humidity in Singapore is over 80%, while the temperature in October is still around 30ºC given its proximity to the equator. The drivers may be used to hot conditions when racing in the Middle East or mainland Europe at the height of summer, but nothing comes close to the sapping conditions of Singapore.

If you follow the F1 drivers on social media, you will have seen some of the inventive ways their trainers have recently been getting them ready for that challenge. Last week, Carlos Sainz posted a video of himself on Instagram riding an exercise bike in a sauna as a way to try and get used to how hot it will be in the cockpit through the race in Singapore. Other approaches include adding extra layers of clothing for routine workouts, or simply sitting in the sauna at a really high heat as a way to teach the body what to expect. Every workout becomes that much harder, but it will be worth it come race day.

 

But it's not only the heat and humidity that makes Singapore such a gruelling challenge. Unlike the high-speed street tracks of Jeddah and Baku, Singapore's average speed is quite low. Charles Leclerc's pole lap in 2019 was 1m36.217, around eight seconds slower than Sergio Perez's pole time in Jeddah this year - despite the Jeddah track being 1km longer than Singapore. The 23-corner layout also means there is not much of a chance to take a breather.

It all results in the Singapore race being one of the longest of the season without fail. Since joining the calendar in 2008, the Singapore Grand Prix has never been completed in less than one hour and 51 minutes - in 2018 - and has hit F1's two-hour time limit on four occasions. No other race gets as close to the time limit so often, meaning endurance is a big element drivers must prepare for - particularly managing the heat for so long.

One of the additional challenges for drivers is adjusting to the timezone. This may be something to bear in mind at every race, but Singapore is more tricky because it is a night race. The best approach is to remain on the European timezones, which means bedtime is around 6am before rising mid-afternoon. Teams make special preparations for Singapore, ensuring hotels know not to disturb their personnel for housekeeping and that the unconventional sleeping habits are accounted for.

Nicholas Latifi will be making his first appearance in Singapore this weekend, and admits he is unsure how to balance his preparations. He has always favoured getting to races as early as possible so he can adjust "not only for the time but for the climate."

"I've not done Singapore yet, but it's a strange one," says Latifi. "I guess you want to go to get used to the climate early, but the time you don't, because it stays on the UK! So the later you go out, the easier you're probably going to switch to the time. It's a difficult one."

The Singapore Flyer at sunset

The Singapore Flyer at sunset

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

The extra challenge this time around in Singapore will be the new generation of cars. A lot has changed since 2019, with the regulation overhaul for this year and the increased weight of the cars making them more sluggish in slow-speed corners, which has made street tracks more difficult.

And then there is the bouncing that teams have encountered this year, which will be even harsher for teams going over the bumpy streets around Marina Bay. Esteban Ocon said at Monza he thought the cars would feel as stiff as go-karts hitting the kerbs, while Pierre Gasly said it would be an extreme race for everyone. But Singapore nevertheless remains one of the favourite races on the calendar for the drivers, all of whom are excited to get back to the track - and for some, drive it for the first time.

All the teams know by now how to prepare for Singapore, but after three years away, it is likely to be the toughest challenge drivers have faced for some time.

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance
Previous article

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance
Next article

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
The "second chance" that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes
Esports

The "second chance" that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes

Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance" to Hamilton
Formula 1

Maintaining record of win in every F1 season has "zero importance" to Hamilton

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA eases F1 porpoising metric from Singapore GP

Formula 1’s porpoising metric has been tweaked from this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix to help remove potential problems caused by bumpy tracks, Motorsport.com has learned.

Pain-free Albon "fit as I can be" for Singapore F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pain-free Albon "fit as I can be" for Singapore F1 return

Alex Albon feels “as fit as I can be” and is in “no pain” for Singapore after the Williams Formula 1 driver was admitted to intensive care following respiratory failure.

F1 should "dare" to face external scrutiny over sustainability - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 should "dare" to face external scrutiny over sustainability - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel believes Formula 1 should "dare" to submit itself to external scrutiny over its sustainability targets, amid unease about next year's 24-race calendar.

Gasly expects answer on F1 future in "two to three weeks"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly expects answer on F1 future in "two to three weeks"

Pierre Gasly says “the next 2-3 weeks should have a clear answer on my future” in Formula 1, regarding the possibility of a 2023 Alpine switch as Fernando Alonso’s replacement.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
10 h
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
12 h
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023, which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.