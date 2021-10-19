Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving
Formula 1 News

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight

By:

Toto Wolff believes retirements will “make a big difference” in this year’s Formula 1 championship fight, and not the smaller points swings between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight

Hamilton lost the lead of the drivers’ standings after crossing the line fifth last time out in Turkey, with Verstappen’s second-place finish enough to give him a six-point advantage at the top of the table.

Hamilton fought back from 11th place on the grid following an engine penalty, but had been in contention for a podium before Mercedes opted to keep him out while cars around him pitted for intermediates, only to then bring him in with eight laps remaining.

The decision to was questioned by Hamilton at the time and later analysed by Mercedes, whose data showed the seven-time world champion would have dropped to the back of the points had he not come in when he did.

Mercedes said after the race that it wanted to cut its losses by bringing Hamilton in, and team principal Wolff emphasised the consequences not finishing a race would have on the title fight.

“The whole season swings back and forth,” Wolff said.

“We make mistakes together. We win together. We have much bigger swings in the past with lost opportunities.

“This was a very, very close call. We decided for one thing, and it went wrong.

“At the end, we’ve lost eight points [in Turkey] from Red Bull from a grid penalty. Red Bull [in Russia] were happy with a seven-point loss.

“So it’s going to be very tight until the end. DNFs are going to make a big difference, and that was also a consideration, and not three or four or five-point swings.”

Hamilton has only one DNF to his name so far this season, failing to finish the Italian Grand Prix after the collision with Verstappen that resulted in the Red Bull driver being sanctioned.

Verstappen also retired in that clash, with his other DNF coming at the British Grand Prix following contact with Hamilton on the opening lap of the race. Hamilton was handed an in-race penalty, but he recovered to win the grand prix for Mercedes.

Verstappen failed to see the chequered flag in Baku after suffering a puncture while leading, but was classified after completing more than 90% of the race distance. 

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving

Previous article

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ferrari: P3 in championship clear target after gains on McLaren
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: P3 in championship clear target after gains on McLaren

O’Ward: ‘I’d be lying’ to deny interest in future F1 move
Video Inside
Formula 1

O’Ward: ‘I’d be lying’ to deny interest in future F1 move

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving
Formula 1

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving

Petronas committed to Mercedes F1 team, Aramco rumours dismissed
Formula 1

Petronas committed to Mercedes F1 team, Aramco rumours dismissed

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Trending Today

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event
Supercars Supercars

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event

Brad Jones Racing retains major backer
Supercars Supercars

Brad Jones Racing retains major backer

MotoGP set for longest season ever as 2022 calendar finalised
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as 2022 calendar finalised

GTRNZ: Series Taupo Saturday report
GT GT

GTRNZ: Series Taupo Saturday report

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
18 h
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

Latest news

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: DNFs will make the difference in F1 championship fight

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving

Ferrari: P3 in championship clear target after gains on McLaren
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: P3 in championship clear target after gains on McLaren

Danica Patrick: US needs American F1 driver, wants Herta on grid
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Danica Patrick: US needs American F1 driver, wants Herta on grid

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.