Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test

The ART Grand Prix racer was the only the driver to dip under the 1:42s bracket as the Dane fired in an effort only 0.218s shy of the pole position time set by Callum Ilott at last year’s championship round at the Sakhir Circuit.

Lundgaard had emerged at the top of the timesheets in the first hour with a 1:43.514s before progressing to a 1:41.697s, set midway through the three hour session, which ultimately stood until the chequered flag.

Times in general were much faster than those seen on day 1 as teams and drivers appeared to focus on qualifying simulations, logging far more laps compared to yesterday.

F2 rookie Bent Viscaal, driving for Trident, proved to be Lundgaard’s nearest challenger with the Dutchman having sat at the top of the leaderboard until the ART driver struck, leaving him 0.331s adrift.

New Zealander Marcus Armstrong was third fastest, only 0.010s shy in the #17 DAMS entry, but ahead of countryman Liam Lawson (Hitech Grand Prix) in fourth.

One of the early title contenders Robert Shwartzman enjoyed a far more productive second day of the test, logging 27 laps as he ended up fifth, in front of the second Hitech Grand Prix entry of Juri Vips.

The top 10 was completed by 2020 FIA Formula 3 runner-up Theo Pourchaire (ART Grand Prix), Roy Nissany (DAMS), reigning F3 champion Oscar Piastri (Prema Racing) and Trident’s Marino Sato.

Yesterday’s pacesetters Dan Ticktum (Carlin) and David Beckmann (Charouz Racing) were 11th and 14th fastest respectively.

Charouz Racing’s Guilherme Samaia logged the most mileage putting 50 laps in the books in a session that was interrupted by two brief red flag periods.

The session was halted in the first and last hour with the second stoppage appeared to have been caused by HWA Racelab’s Alessio Deledda, who failed to return to the pits for the final 20 minutes of the session.

Teams will be back in action later today for the afternoon session which concludes at 2pm GMT.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps 1 C.Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1'41.697 39 2 Bent Viscaal Trident 1'42.028 0.331 28 3 Marcus Armstrong DAMS 1'42.038 0.341 26 4 Liam Lawson Hitech Grand Prix 1'42.256 0.559 28 5 R.Shwartzman Prema Racing 1'42.257 0.560 27 6 Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1'42.299 0.602 22 7 Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1'42.347 0.650 42 8 Roy Nissany DAMS 1'42.419 0.722 31 9 Oscar Piastri Prema Racing 1'42.462 0.765 32 10 Marino Sato Trident 1'42.997 1.300 27 11 Dan Ticktum Carlin 1'43.158 1.461 35 12 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1'43.206 1.509 40 13 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1'43.616 1.919 35 14 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System 1'43.954 2.257 48 15 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1'43.997 2.300 38 16 Lirim Zendeli MP Motorsport 1'44.346 2.649 31 17 R.Verschoor MP Motorsport 1'44.485 2.788 31 18 Guilherme Samaia Charouz Racing System 1'44.575 2.878 50 19 Gianluca Petecof Campos Racing 1'45.419 3.722 33 20 Felipe Drugovich UNI-Virtuosi 1'45.865 4.168 46 21 Matteo Nannini HWA Racelab 1'45.865 4.168 20 22 Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 1'46.413 4.716 13