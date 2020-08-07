Top events
Silverstone F3: Sargeant beats Lawson to score another pole
By:
, Journalist
Aug 7, 2020, 2:03 PM

Logan Sargeant earned a second successive FIA Formula 3 pole position at Silverstone, while his championship-leading Prema teammate Oscar Piastri hit trouble.

Sargeant led Renault junior Piastri after the first qualifying run, but Piasri was forced to stop his car just before the entrance to the pitlane halfway through the session. 

As the marshals began to recover his car, Piastri was able to restart the car and he returned to the pits.  

The remaining drivers took to the circuit for their second and final qualifying runs, and Australian racer Piastri joined them on the track a few minutes later. 

However, Piastri’s car then stopped again and brought out the red flag whilst his rivals were attempting to displace Sargeant from the top of the timesheets.  

The stewards noted the incident and said they would investigate one-time FIA F3 race winner Piastri after the session.  

Just three drivers were able to set a lap time before the red flag, with Ferrari junior Enzo Fittipaldi (HWA) improving to third place.  

The session restarted with just under four minutes remaining, and Sargeant improved by over half a second to earn his second-straight FIA F3 pole with a 1m45.597s. 

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson, who won last Saturday’s race from second on the grid, will once again line-up on the front row alongside Sargeant.  

HWA' Jake Hughes was third-fastest on home soil ahead of Sargeant’s Prema teammate Frederik Vesti and MP Motorsport’s Bent Viscaal.  

16-year-old Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire will line-up in sixth place for ART Grand Prix, with Red Bull junior Jack Doohan in a career-best seventh place on the grid for HWA.  

In only his second weekend back racing in single-seaters, Ben Barnicoat was an excellent ninth-fastest for Carlin behind practice pace-setting Trident driver David Beckmann.  

Beckmann’s teammate Lirim Zendeli rounded out the top 10 in the 30-minute session.  

Reigning Formula Renault Eurocup champion Piastri had tumbled to 11th place by the end of the session after twice stopping on the track.  

Fittipaldi and ART GP duo Alexander Smolyar and Sebastian Fernandez all improved immediately before the red flag caused by Piastri but fell to 13th, 17th and 19th positions respectively.  

Silverstone F3: Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'45.063
2 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'45.297 0.234
3 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 1'45.407 0.344
4 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'45.584 0.521
5 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'45.597 0.534
6 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 1'45.630 0.567
7 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 1'45.636 0.573
8 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 1'45.678 0.615
9 27 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Carlin 1'45.765 0.702
10 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 1'45.859 0.796
11 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'45.877 0.814
12 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 1'45.893 0.830
13 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 1'45.953 0.890
14 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'45.972 0.909
15 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 1'46.029 0.966
16 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'46.029 0.966
17 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 1'46.035 0.972
18 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 1'46.084 1.021
19 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 1'46.197 1.134
20 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'46.221 1.158
21 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'46.279 1.216
22 25 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'46.391 1.328
23 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 1'46.429 1.366
24 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'46.559 1.496
25 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'46.620 1.557
26 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'46.687 1.624
27 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'46.711 1.648
28 19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'47.138 2.075
29 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 1'47.242 2.179
30 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 1'47.860 2.797
View full results
