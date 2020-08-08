Top events
FIA F3 / Silverstone II / Race report

Silverstone F3: Sargeant takes dominant maiden win

By:
, Journalist
Aug 8, 2020, 9:31 AM

Logan Sargeant dominated the first FIA Formula 3 race of the second weekend at Silverstone to earn his maiden series victory and the championship lead.

Prema driver Sargeant started from pole position for the second successive Saturday at the circuit, but this time he was able to convert pole into a lights-to-flag victory.  

The 19-year-old American racer, who finished in a lowly 19th in his first FIA F3 season last year with Carlin, drove into an early race lead as his rivals squabbled behind him.   

On the opening lap, F3 veteran Jake Hughes wrestled second place from Red Bull junior Liam Lawson after the duo ran side-by-side through the opening corners.

HWA's Hughes failed to trouble Sargeant and his second place came under late-pressure from Lawson in the closing stages of the race.  

Lawson was shaping up a final-lap challenge, but this was called off when ART Grand Prix’s Sebastian Fernandez collided with the Jenzer-run car of Matteo Nannini on the entry to Stowe on the penultimate lap of the race. 

This brought out double-waved yellow flags and Lawson was unable to make his move, leaving Hughes – whom he collided with while fighting for the win in the Styrian GP reverse-grid race - to scoop second place and his first podium of the year.  

Hitech driver Lawson claimed third place ahead of reigning Formula Regional European champion Frederik Vesti in the second of the Prema cars.

Vesti started the race from fourth place but faced an intense battle with ART’s Theo Pourchaire to keep his position.  

Pourchaire sold Vesti a dummy on the Hangar Straight to dive to the inside at Stowe halfway through the race, but Vesti clung onto the position around the outside of the corner.  

Trident’s David Beckmann pounced at the final corner and passed Pourchaire while Vesti received a warning from the stewards for his defensive tactics – similar to those which stripped Pourchaire’s teammate Alexander Smolyar of a maiden win last Sunday.  

Beckmann continued his strong season with a fifth-place finish ahead of Pourchaire and the recovering former championship leader Oscar Piastri in the final Prema entry.

Renault junior Piastri started from 11th on the grid after his car stopped twice in qualifying and fought back to claim seventh place, although he loses his points lead to Sargeant. 

MP Motorsport’s Bent Viscaal picked up his second points finish of the year in eighth place ahead of the lead Carlin driver, Clement Novalak.  

Beckmann’s teammate Lirim Zendeli will start Sunday’s reverse-grid race from pole position after narrowly beating single-seater returnee Ben Barnicoat to 10th place and the final point.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 20
2 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 20 1.552
3 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 20 2.025
4 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 20 2.339
5 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 20 4.870
6 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 20 9.370
7 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 20 10.087
8 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 10.705
9 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 20 11.082
10 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 20 11.535
11 27 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Carlin 20 12.072
12 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 20 14.284
13 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 20 17.215
14 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 20 17.715
15 25 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20 20.475
16 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 20 21.368
17 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 20 22.278
18 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20 22.971
19 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 23.441
20 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 20 24.078
21 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 20 24.369
22 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20 25.014
23 19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 31.254
24 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 20 33.229
25 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 20 39.766
26 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 20 1'32.538
27 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 18 2 Laps
20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 5
21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 5
6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 2
View full results
