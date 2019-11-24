Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Diriyah E-prix II / Breaking news

FIA explains what caused "dodgy" aborted safety car restart

shares
comments
FIA explains what caused "dodgy" aborted safety car restart
By:
Nov 24, 2019, 3:47 PM

Formula E race director Scot Elkins says the tractor recovering Robin Frijns’s crashed machine in Saturday’s Diriyah action got stuck just as the FIA decided to recall the safety car.

Frijns hit the wall running through the fast and flowing downhill run in the Diriyah track’s first sector, and his Envision Virgin Racing car came to a rest at the right-hand Turn 9.

The safety car was called into action for the second time in the race to allow marshals onto the track to move the wreckage, with a tractor lifting the car up and craning it away.

But just after TV and timing screens showed the race was restarting – with leader and eventual race winner Alexander Sims blasting past the safety car very shortly after it entered the pitlane – the coverage showed track workers were still on the circuit guiding the car and tractor behind the wall.

Elkins explained that the FIA immediately suspended the action again with a full course yellow activation when it became clear, after a “communication error”, that the tractor and its accompanying marshals had not been able to fully exit the track.

“The problem we had was that we work off of communication from everybody and in race control, we work off the communication from all of the officials in there,” Elkins told Motorsport.com.

“Everyone said that it was ok, we talked to the guys and talked to the drivers. Everyone's like, 'Yes, we'll make it it's no problem'. Unfortunately, there was something blocking the tractor.

“So, when the tractor backed up, he wasn't able to go all the way back. And so we saw that, unfortunately, and we had to call another full course yellow to neutralise that issue, but we were able to get it back in and get it taken care of.

“It's a communication error, but it was also a fact that there was something blocking the tractor that I don't think anybody knew about.

“So yeah, it looked a little dodgy but in the end, we're able to use all of our tools, which is safety car, full course yellow, to neutralise it and make it safe.

“We're not happy about it, but we're happy with the result because nothing bad happened.”

When asked if the world TV feed cutting to the marshals still being on the track was the first realisation the FIA had that there was still an issue, Elkins said: “We are watching it all the time. We have CCTV, and we're zoomed in on that, and we were watching it all the time.

“And so what happened was we were in the process of doing it, you know, safety car came in and went back to green flag.

“And unfortunately, as it was happening, we got the information that the tractor was stuck.

“So once we heard that, we immediately went to full course yellow to neutralise everybody coming through that.”

Next article
How Vergne went from “mega harsh” penalty to “miracle” points

Previous article

How Vergne went from “mega harsh” penalty to “miracle” points
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Diriyah E-prix II
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Diriyah E-prix II

Diriyah E-prix II

23 Nov - 23 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 3
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
06:40
08:40
Qualifying
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
08:55
10:55
Race
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
13:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Stanaway says he may never race again

2
MotoGP

Abraham announces MotoGP exit as Zarco's 2020 deal looms

2h
3
Supercars

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup wins, Penske seals teams' title

4
MotoGP

Mir: Suzuki needs just one fix to fight for wins everywhere

5
MotoGP

Marquez: Honda adaptation smoother than expected

Latest videos

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed 00:55
Formula E

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Latest news

FIA explains what caused "dodgy" aborted safety car restart
FE

FIA explains what caused "dodgy" aborted safety car restart

How Vergne went from “mega harsh” penalty to “miracle” points
FE

How Vergne went from “mega harsh” penalty to “miracle” points

Evans claims “aggressive” Bird should leave more room
FE

Evans claims “aggressive” Bird should leave more room

Gunther loses maiden Formula E podium
FE

Gunther loses maiden Formula E podium

Diriyah E-Prix: Sims leads BMW 1-2 in messy second race
FE

Diriyah E-Prix: Sims leads BMW 1-2 in messy second race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.