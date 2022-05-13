Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Formula E's path to Gen3 and beyond reflects its ambition Next / Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23
Formula E / Berlin ePrix I News

Reversed layout races "should be done more" in racing - Ticktum

NIO 333 driver Dan Ticktum reckons more championships should experiment with reversed circuit races, ahead of the Berlin E-Prix's overnight direction change for its Formula E double header.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Reversed layout races "should be done more" in racing - Ticktum

The course around the Tempelhof Airport for Saturday's race begins with a long-radius left-hander in an anti-clockwise format, which becomes the last corner for Sunday's race as it now opens with a right hand hairpin.

Formula E has dubbed the reversed Sunday race as the palindromic "Nilreb" circuit, and effectively gives the teams two circuits to prepare for ahead of the weekend.

Ahead of his first experience of the Berlin circuit Ticktum felt that, although he was not particularly enamoured with the layout itself, that "it's pretty cool" for Formula E to be open to reversing its circuit layouts - adding that he felt that there should be more opportunities to do so in racing.

"It's quite cool. I think, you know, it's always one of those things we sort of joke about in the team going through the formulas, like, 'imagine if we raced backwards!'," Ticktum said.

"So that we're actually doing it, it's pretty cool to be fair. I think it's a great way to break up the event. I think it should probably be done more, to be fair.

"I mean it's obviously not a completely new track, but it does completely change. So yeah, it's quite cool. But as a rookie, I mean, it's just a bit more prep required, but that's it really."

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ticktum reflected on his 12th-place finish from Monaco, feeling that it was "a bit of a nothing race" but was buoyed by his ability to fight within the pack and for NIO 333 to remain in touch with its competition.

He added that there were still plenty of areas for the team to improve on, but concluded that NIO 333's growth through the season had been "night and day" from the season opener at Diriyah.

"Monaco was alright, I feel like it was a bit of a nothing race for me," Ticktum recalled.

"I got a good start, and then ended up in a bit of contact with a couple of drivers so dropped back a bit. But what was positive is we were more or less able to run in the pack, which is probably the first race that we've probably done that.

Read Also:

"We are definitely still lacking in some areas, it's quite evident, but compared to even where we were at the beginning of the season, it's leaps and bounds [better].

"Hopefully if we're competitive on one lap, and I somehow get myself in the top 10 in quali, then maybe we'll grab some more points this weekend."

shares
comments
How Formula E's path to Gen3 and beyond reflects its ambition
Previous article

How Formula E's path to Gen3 and beyond reflects its ambition
Next article

Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23

Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23
Formula E

Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23

How Formula E's path to Gen3 and beyond reflects its ambition Berlin ePrix I
Formula E

How Formula E's path to Gen3 and beyond reflects its ambition

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime
Formula E

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Dan Ticktum More from
Dan Ticktum
Ticktum: Formula E contact with rivals "like a BTCC race"
Formula E

Ticktum: Formula E contact with rivals "like a BTCC race"

Da Costa blames "overly aggressive" Ticktum for lap 1 Diriyah FE exit Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E

Da Costa blames "overly aggressive" Ticktum for lap 1 Diriyah FE exit

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself Prime
Formula E

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

NIO Formula E Team More from
NIO Formula E Team
Ticktum joins NIO 333 for 2022 Formula E switch
Video Inside
Formula E

Ticktum joins NIO 333 for 2022 Formula E switch

NIO 333 FE team unveils senior management shake-up
Formula E

NIO 333 FE team unveils senior management shake-up

The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler Prime
Formula E

The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler

Latest news

Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23
Formula E Formula E

Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23

Reversed layout races "should be done more" in racing - Ticktum
Formula E Formula E

Reversed layout races "should be done more" in racing - Ticktum

How Formula E's path to Gen3 and beyond reflects its ambition
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E's path to Gen3 and beyond reflects its ambition

Marrakech added to 2021-22 FE calendar as Vancouver replacement
Formula E Formula E

Marrakech added to 2021-22 FE calendar as Vancouver replacement

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent Prime

Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent

The e.dams Formula E squad is one of the most storied in the championship's short history as its original benchmark, but its successes in the Gen2 era have been fleeting by comparison. Nissan's decision to take full control ahead of Gen3 marks a statement of intent that it intends to get back to winning ways

Formula E
Apr 12, 2022
How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome Prime

How Evans came, saw and conquered Formula E in Rome

Mitch Evans and Jaguar dominated the Rome E-Prix weekend, winning both races to bring alive a season in which he'd scored just one point from the previous three weekends. Supreme overtaking and strategy proved key in bringing the Kiwi back into title contention on a weekend that he was, his rivals conceded, “in a different league”

Formula E
Apr 11, 2022
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.