Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid Sao Paulo E-Prix lead "dangerous"
Reigning Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne believes that efforts to avoid leading in the inaugural Sao Paulo E-prix created “some instances where it was quite dangerous”.
Vandoorne claimed his first pole for DS Penske after beating Antonio Felix da Costa in the qualifying duels, and led the early stages of the race before fading back to sixth at the finish.
The unique nature of the Brazilian circuit, which included long straights not commonly used in Formula E, meant drivers were reluctant to lead in order to save energy in the slipstream.
Despite attempts to let competitors move ahead, the chasing pack generally remained behind Vandoorne for the opening third of the race, costing him energy.
The Belgian, who went on to finish sixth as Mitch Evans claimed victory for Jaguar, believes his efforts at slowing down to let others ahead had started to verge on being dangerous, such was the disadvantage of leading.
“I was trying to let them past, I was lifting crazy early everywhere,” he said. “That’s why you saw on the TV sometimes some kind of weird double overtake. It’s just because everyone was lifting so early.
“I can’t stop the car on track at some point, it’s still a race. It’s just the penalty of being at the front and pumping a hole in the air. There were some instances where it was quite dangerous in Turn 1, because I was lifting so early and Antonio kind of went alongside, Mitch went alongside.
“I think at one point we were almost four-wide into Turn 1 because everyone is trying to not lead the race. It became a bit dangerous at some points, yes.”
Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Having started alongside Vandoorne on the front row and shadowed him in the early stages, da Costa dropped down the order after an error at Turn 1 and finished fourth at the flag.
The Porsche driver believes that the extensive use of coasting probably went too far, with the new Gen3 cars already more suited for slipstreaming than its predecessor.
“I thought Stoffel did a great race with how many laps he led and for that he was a windbreaker for all of us,” he said. “I’m not sure if I like it.
“I think it’s cool, but this car really provokes it anyway and this just makes it too much, so I think to a degree what we have in the other weekends and races is fine, but here is a bit too much.”
Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash
Di Grassi "underestimated" team differences with Formula E's Gen3 car
The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team aims for another top result in Cape Town
The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team aims for another top result in Cape Town The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team aims for another top result in Cape Town
JOTA drivers proud of title in LMP2's "most competitive" year
JOTA drivers proud of title in LMP2's "most competitive" year JOTA drivers proud of title in LMP2's "most competitive" year
How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling
How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling
Latest news
Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR
Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR
Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash
Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash
Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash
Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash
Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty
Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.