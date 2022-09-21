Motorsport Games' NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets a Tune-Up Under the Hood for the 2022 Season

MIAMI, FL - September 21, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today a season update to NASCAR 21: Ignition (“Ignition”) to reflect the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Updates to the title will be seen across Race Now, Online Multiplayer, and the Paint Booth.

The 2022 Season Update will be available for download starting October 6, 2022, for Sony PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series S and X, and PC through the Steam store. For current owners of Ignition, both Standard and Champions Editions will be able to download the update for free, while those who do not currently own Ignition can purchase Ignition at a reduced price point ($19.99 USD) and then receive the free install. Additionally, NASCAR 21: Ignition – Victory Edition is still available, which will include the Season Pass 1 (2021 DLC content), 2022 Season Update, and Season Pass 2 (2022 DLC content). A first look at the new features within the game can be seen in a trailer here.

The Ignition 2022 Season Update provides a number of refreshed features for the title. Players will be greeted with refreshed user interface elements, making navigation of menus and settings more seamless. An upgraded HUD has also been developed with all new tire wear and fuel indicators to closely monitor the real-time status of the car’s condition while racing. Furthermore, newly-recorded broadcast introductions from Motor Racing Network’s On-Air Announcer, Alex Hayden, will be featured throughout. Gamers will also be able to access the current 2022 NASCAR Cup Series racetracks from both the regular season and playoffs. The 2022 lineup of drivers, teams, and paint schemes have been directly pulled from the 2022 season, providing players with the most up-to-date version of the sport. The Ignition update also sees the addition of all three Next-Gen car models from Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, playable on every NASCAR track.

“The 2022 NASCAR season has truly been historic with the addition of the Next Gen cars and exciting rookie drivers taking the grid by storm, so it was imperative for us to be able to replicate it within a game for our fans,” said Jay Pennell, Brand Manager, NASCAR, at Motorsport Games. “We understand that players may be disappointed by the lack of a fully new standalone title this year, but we want to ensure that our mistakes from the previous release are not repeated. To that end, this season update serves as a bridge to our next official NASCAR title, which Motorsport Games is already hard at work developing to include many of the additions and gameplay updates our fans have requested over the past year. The 2022 Season Update is a proper reflection of the current NASCAR landscape, and we look forward to continuing our work to provide the best possible experience for our players in the future.”

To make sure that the historic 2022 NASCAR Season is as accessible to as many players as possible, Motorsport Games is also releasing the 2022 content additions into NASCAR Heat 5 and NASCAR Heat Mobile. With these updates, NASCAR’s 2022 season will be reflected across all of Motorsport Games’ NASCAR properties. Players will be able to utilize the cars, drivers, and teams from the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in Race Now and Online Multiplayer in NASCAR Heat 5 as purchasable downloadable content. NASCAR Heat Mobile will also see the 2022 cars, drivers, and teams updated as selectable and purchasable content.

For more information about the NASCAR 21: Ignition 2022 Season Update, please visit www.nascarignition.com. To keep up with the latest Motorsport Games news, visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Motorsport Games :

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as the industry-leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. RFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering Formula 1™ centers through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every story inspires.

