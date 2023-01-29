Subscribe
Previous / Race of Champions: Norway wins second straight Nations Cup
General / Race of Champions Race report

Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory

Two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom took his fourth Race of Champions title at Pite Havsbad in Sweden after defeating Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher in the final.

By:
, Richard Asher

The Swede, who twice prevailed against Schumacher’s seven-time world championship-winning father Michael in the 2007 and 2009 finals, beat the ex-Haas F1 racer two-nil in the final.

Ekstrom booked his passage to the final by defeating US rallycross ace Travis Pastrana in the first round, then overcame five-time World RX champion Johann Kristoffersson in two tight quarter-final encounters.

That put Ekstrom into a semi-final battle with Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Thierry Neuville. The heats between these two also went down to the wire, but the 2016 World RX champion prevailed, helped by his Belgian adversary knocking the steering out of line in the second clash.

The other semi-final had pitted Schumacher against recently-retired Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel, his fellow Team Germany driver from Saturday's Nations Cup.

Schumacher gained the upper hand in the first heat, where Vettel hit a snow bank and ended up with his Supercar Lite on the wrong side of the track. That lost him the race and gave Schumacher a psychological advantage going into the second encounter, which the younger German duly won.

The final opened with a battle in Polaris RZR machines, and Ekstrom nicked victory by 0.348s. He was more convincing in the second clash, which saw the rivals switch to the Supercar Lites. Ekstrom won it by over a second, despite a small fire breaking out in the cockpit.

Earlier, hot favourite Oliver Solberg was eliminated in his quarter-final against Neuville. Jumping into the ultra-powerful FC1-X Nitro rallycross machine for the first time, the Nations Cup winner pushed a little too hard and collected an advertising banner approaching the bridge, so went into the second heat with the maximum 10-second deficit.

He could only hope for a similar mistake from Neuville, but this never came and Solberg had to console himself with the fact that he had edged his father and 2003 WRC champion Petter in the eagerly awaited first-round clash between the Nations Cup victors.

Defending Race of Champions winner Sebastien Loeb lost out to Neuville in the first round, although the rally aces shared the wins and a tie-break was needed to eliminate the nine-time world champion.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Race of Champions: Norway wins second straight Nations Cup
More from
Richard Asher
Race of Champions: Norway wins second straight Nations Cup

Race of Champions: Norway wins second straight Nations Cup

Race of Champions
General
Race of Champions

Team Norway wins RoC Nations Cup Race of Champions: Norway wins second straight Nations Cup

Heidfeld: Rallycross debut a tough challenge, but keen for more

Heidfeld: Rallycross debut a tough challenge, but keen for more

Barcelona
World Rallycross
Barcelona

Heidfeld: Rallycross debut tough Heidfeld: Rallycross debut a tough challenge, but keen for more

F1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

F1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

Formula 1

F1 cost cap: How does it work? F1 cost cap: What is it and how does it work?

Latest news

Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry

Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry

Super Formula

Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry

Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour

Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

IMSA

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare

Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare

IMSA

Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Lola’s return isn't mere romanticism Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating best drivers of the century Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

Best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

Career revival for Schumacher rival The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Can Richards become new FIA chief? Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

Prime
Prime
General
James Newbold

What football can learn from racing The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.