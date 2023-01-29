Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory
Two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom took his fourth Race of Champions title at Pite Havsbad in Sweden after defeating Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher in the final.
The Swede, who twice prevailed against Schumacher’s seven-time world championship-winning father Michael in the 2007 and 2009 finals, beat the ex-Haas F1 racer two-nil in the final.
Ekstrom booked his passage to the final by defeating US rallycross ace Travis Pastrana in the first round, then overcame five-time World RX champion Johann Kristoffersson in two tight quarter-final encounters.
That put Ekstrom into a semi-final battle with Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Thierry Neuville. The heats between these two also went down to the wire, but the 2016 World RX champion prevailed, helped by his Belgian adversary knocking the steering out of line in the second clash.
The other semi-final had pitted Schumacher against recently-retired Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel, his fellow Team Germany driver from Saturday's Nations Cup.
Schumacher gained the upper hand in the first heat, where Vettel hit a snow bank and ended up with his Supercar Lite on the wrong side of the track. That lost him the race and gave Schumacher a psychological advantage going into the second encounter, which the younger German duly won.
The final opened with a battle in Polaris RZR machines, and Ekstrom nicked victory by 0.348s. He was more convincing in the second clash, which saw the rivals switch to the Supercar Lites. Ekstrom won it by over a second, despite a small fire breaking out in the cockpit.
Earlier, hot favourite Oliver Solberg was eliminated in his quarter-final against Neuville. Jumping into the ultra-powerful FC1-X Nitro rallycross machine for the first time, the Nations Cup winner pushed a little too hard and collected an advertising banner approaching the bridge, so went into the second heat with the maximum 10-second deficit.
He could only hope for a similar mistake from Neuville, but this never came and Solberg had to console himself with the fact that he had edged his father and 2003 WRC champion Petter in the eagerly awaited first-round clash between the Nations Cup victors.
Defending Race of Champions winner Sebastien Loeb lost out to Neuville in the first round, although the rally aces shared the wins and a tie-break was needed to eliminate the nine-time world champion.
Latest news
Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry
Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry
Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour
Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour
Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona
Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona
Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare
Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Lola’s return isn't mere romanticism Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating best drivers of the century Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
Best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Career revival for Schumacher rival The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Can Richards become new FIA chief? Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
What football can learn from racing The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.