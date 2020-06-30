Top events
General / Motorsport.com news

Leading Dutch F1 experiences business integrated into Motorsport Tickets

Leading Dutch F1 experiences business integrated into Motorsport Tickets
Jun 30, 2020

Motorsport Network is integrating SportStadion into its existing Motorsport Tickets offering.

Motorsport Network is investing in the future of ticketing and racing experiences, taking full control and integrating SportStadion, a leading Netherlands based motorsport tickets and experiences business into its existing Motorsport Tickets offering. This follows the earlier acquisition and integration of Bookf1 in January, which subsequently changed its name to Motorsport Tickets.

Motorsport Tickets is the first choice of fans who want to experience the thrill of live racing all over the world. With a pan European presence we offer all ticket and hospitality options for the Formula 1, MotoGP and World Endurance Championships, alongside the iconic Le Mans 24 hour and historic Isle of Man TT.

Fans buying from Motorsport Tickets also get greater value thanks to the unique benefits and bundles that come with being part of the world’s largest motorsport digital media platform including free access to Autosport Plus, Motorsport Prime and Motorsport TV subscriptions. Post-race ticket buyers also receive a package of professional images after the event courtesy of Motorsport Images. As a result of the SportStadion integration, Dutch fans will benefit from decades of experience, and it’s 5-star customer service.

Motorsport Network, the global leader in digital media and experiences business for enthusiasts of cars and motorsport. Every month 56 million users in 81 countries, visit a Motorsport Network platform. From market leading racing brands like Motorsport.com and Autosport.com to Motor1.com and InsideEVs.com in the automotive space as well as Motorsport.tv and Motorsport Tickets we help our customers to feed their passion for cars and racing.

Being wholly integrated into Motorsport Network’s exciting portfolio of customer focused businesses, gives the international ticketing business the benefit of our technology-led, mobile-first and sustainable approach. Using proprietary technology and built internally from the ground up, the new platform releasing soon from Motorsport Tickets will offer a comprehensive solution to circuit and series owners as well as simplifying the whole customer experience.

 

Dale Ballentine, CEO, Motorsport Tickets said: “I’m massively enthused by the truly unique customer proposition we can bring to this industry. The Motorsport Ticket’s business gives us a great operating platform, to serve the bespoke experiential offering provided by SportStadion. Their collection of fan focused exclusives, including the start of the now famous Orange Grandstand concept, which has gone on to paint many a Grand Prix landscape orange, truly bring fans together. Future growth is planned with an ever increasing, more extensive experiential motorsport offering, which alongside an all new coming later in 2020 will put the fan experience centre stage.

Mehul Kapadia, Chief Operating Officer, Motorsport Network said, “At Motorsport Network as we expand our geographical coverage of providing fan experiences, integrating our Dutch business with the overall Motorsport Tickets platform will provide our consumers added reach and choice. Also, for our partners like racing circuits and racing series, this provides another step towards getting a wider access to the global motorsport fan. This is another clear signal of our strategy; we are investing in people, new technology and platforms.”

