Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv
General / Motorsport.com announcements Motorsport.com news

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed

By:

Ducati and Canossa Events are happy to announce the first two-wheeled tour through the land of speed. A motorbike journey that explores the Italian Motor Valley, a unique region that boasts the world’s highest concentration of prestigious motorsport brands, roughly following the Roman Via Emilia.

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed

The riding experience follows the amazing roads of the Modena’s Apennines, Reggio Emilia, and Bologna. But the stars will be the latest engineering marvels created by the engineers at Borgo Panigale: the Ducati Multistrada V4, Multistrada 950 S, and the brand-new Ducati Monster.  This new generation of motorcycles will allow fans to enjoy the road safely, without sacrificing the legendary sportiness of Ducati bikes. 

While riding the Ducati, travelers will spend a weekend discovering the most iconic places in the Land of Speed, taking in thrilling roads and breathtaking hairpin bends. The package includes a visit to the Pagani Museum with an atelier’s guided tour and a VIP experience visit at the Ferrari Museum.

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed.

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed.
1/4

Photo by: Canossa Events

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed.

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed.
2/4

Photo by: Canossa Events

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed.

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed.
3/4

Photo by: Canossa Events

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed.

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed.
4/4

Photo by: Canossa Events

The tour will be completed by the typical Modenese cuisine, which will be savored in the midst of cities known for their culinary delights. The gourmet dinners will be signed by two famous Modenese chefs: Trattoria Pomposa by Chef Luca Marchini and Franceschetta 58 by the great chef Massimo Bottura  – a renowned chef, ambassador for Modena’s cuisine, and an enthusiastic Ducati biker.

The Motor Valley Experience, held over the weekend of May 21 – 23, is open to a maximum of 10 travelers, plus their passengers, with whom they can share this memorable experience. The whole event will take place in full compliance with the most recent Covid safety protocols.

For more information about the tour Motor Valley Experience, created by Canossa Events and powered by Ducati, please visit our website.

shares
comments
Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv

Previous article

Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Event Motorsport.com announcements
Sub-event Special event
Author Canossa Events

Trending

1
World Superbike

Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash

6h
2
Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

3
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

21h
4
Le Mans

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

5
Esports

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game

Latest news
Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed
Misc

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed

13m
Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv
Misc

Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv

May 12, 2021
Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry
Misc

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry

May 11, 2021
Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1
Misc

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

May 7, 2021
Electric GT Championship plans revealed ahead of 2023 launch
Misc

Electric GT Championship plans revealed ahead of 2023 launch

May 6, 2021
Latest videos
Bulletin - May 19 12:00 GMT 14:58
General
4m

Bulletin - May 19 12:00 GMT

Bulletin - May 19 08:10 GMT 06:42
General
3h

Bulletin - May 19 08:10 GMT

Bulletin - May 18 15:00 GMT 08:34
General
21h

Bulletin - May 18 15:00 GMT

Bulletin - May 18 12:00 GMT 08:03
General
May 18, 2021

Bulletin - May 18 12:00 GMT

Bulletin - May 18 08:00 GMT 07:08
General
May 18, 2021

Bulletin - May 18 08:00 GMT

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019

Trending Today

Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Bayliss fractures vertebra in bicycle crash

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza
Le Mans Le Mans

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game
Esports Esports

Senna and Schumacher among icon drivers in F1 2021 video game

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers
Esports Esports

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers

Research says F1 could reach 1bn fans in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Research says F1 could reach 1bn fans in 2022

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

Latest news

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed
General General

Motor Valley Experience: the first two-wheeled tour through the Land of Speed

Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv
General General

Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry
General General

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1
General General

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.