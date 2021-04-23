Motorsport Images acquires major Ferrari image Collection

London – April 23rd, 2021 – Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the destination for millions of automotive and racing fans, today confirmed that its premium image licensing business Motorsport Images has acquired the Maggi&Maggi Collection to further enrich its world-class library of over 26 million images.

The collection began in 1984 when Silvano Maggi started a project of photographing every Ferrari that had been produced for a weekly review in Italy that published comprehensive imagery of one production and one racing Ferrari every week. This project continued for years, covering many hundreds of Ferrari models. In the 1990s Silvano’s son Paolo cataloged all the images in a database that today houses close to 100,000 images and is one of the most comprehensive image libraries of Ferrari production cars anywhere in the world.

Motorsport Images is known globally as the definitive photo resource for all things motor racing and automotive, with over 26 million assets from 1895 through to what happens on the track today. It has the world’s only unbroken history of 70 years of Formula 1 with images of every Grand Prix. It supplies visual content to editorial platforms and content producers as well as directly working with brands and other B2B clients to create compelling and exciting advertising campaigns. The collection includes extensive, and often exclusive, coverage including the complete history of Formula One, the first motorized vehicles, and the history of Le Mans 24 hours, to which Ferrari will return in 2023 after a 50-year hiatus.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The Maggi & Maggi Collection is a perfect fit with Motorsport Images and the wider Motorsport Network business, which has established a powerful ecosystem of content and events serving a global community of Ferrari owners and enthusiasts. FerrariChat is the world’s largest online Ferrari community. the Colombo archive, the world’s largest private collection of Ferrari motorsport images is already part of the collection. Canossa Events, synonymous with excellence in road touring events, including more than 270 events annually and its Cavallino subsidiary is the organizer of landmark events like the Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, which this year celebrates its 30th-anniversary event and is the largest classic Ferrari event and magazine in the USA that is a destination for Ferrari enthusiasts.

Also in the portfolio Motorsport.tv sits at the heart of a highly engaged community which also includes the high-end model maker Amalgam Collection.

Paolo Maggi, Principal Maggi & Maggi said, “When Ercole Colombo introduced us to Motorsport Network with a view to them acquiring our image collection I was delighted and it reminded me of my father, the founder of the agency and backbone of our photographic studio. His passion for the red cars from Maranello gave me the bug also and over 35 years of meticulous work we have put together the largest archive on Ferrari production cars. It has allowed us to publish our images in newspapers around the world and gave us the satisfaction of seeing 3 encyclopedias with only our images was immense.

Now the collection sits in the most important motorsport network in the world and this will keep the name of Maggi and Maggi Archive alive forever. I thank my friend Ercole Colombo for this new adventure.”

James Allen, Motorsport Network President said, “The best just got better! We have worked diligently to hone the world’s largest and finest motorsport and automotive image archive and the addition of the Maggi & Maggi Collection adds depth and color to the coverage of Ferraris from the company’s over 70-year history. Clients will be able to access rich imagery of every Ferrari model and we will be able to leverage the collection across our growing Ferrari ecosystem.”

