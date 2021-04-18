Porsche beats Mercedes in GT World Challenge Monza opener
Porsche claimed first blood in a topsy-turvy opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup as the Dinamic Motorsport squad reprised its 2019 victory at Monza.
Christian Englehart, Matteo Cairoli and Klaus Bachler came through to claim victory at the end of the rain-effected event by 2.8s from the lead Auto Sport Promotion Mercedes-AMG GT3 shared by Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon.
The best of the Dinamic Porsche 911 GT3-Rs had qualified only 12th, but Englehart had propelled the car up to fifth place in the space of 17 laps after the entire field made a switch to wet-weather Pirellis when the rain arrived.
Cairoli then moved the car through into the lead on a wet but drying track after staying on grooved rubber through the middle hour of the race.
Bachler, who was part of the winning Dinamic line-up two years ago when the GTWCE was know as the Blancpain GT Series, emerged from the final round of pitstops with a lead of six seconds.
That disappeared with a full course yellow that turned into a safety car proper, but when the race went green with 40 minutes to go the German driver was able to ease away from Gounon in the ASP Merc.
The lead went up to almost five seconds, before Gounon edged back at the Porsche despite having his mirrors full of the Emil Frey Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo driven by Ricardo Feller.
Englehart said: "The unexpected ones are always the nicest ones.
"We didn't think we could do it; we didn't have the pace in qualifying.
"The race just came to us: Matteo was quick in the rain and Klaus was flying at the end."
Feller crossed the line in third position just three tenths behind Gounon to secure the Silver Cup class victory together with Rolf Ineichen and Alex Fontana.
Fontana sustained a puncture during the middle hour of the race, the call by the Swiss team to send him out on slicks when he pitted subsequently paying dividends.
Feller had to fight off the advances of another car that had made an early stop for slicks, the Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3 in which Antonio Fuoco finished the race.
Sportscar debutant Callum Ilott had been given slicks at the halfway mark and made rapid progress up the order in the car started by David Rigon.
Fuoco was fourth when race went green for the final time, but crucially he had another of the Emil Frey Lambos, the lapped car with Albert Costa at the wheel, between him and Feller.
The Ferrari driver set a succession of fastest laps in the closing stages after moving past Costa, but ended up a shade under half a second down at the chequered flag.
The second of the factory-supported Iron Lynx Ferraris finished a further four seconds back in fifth position in the hands of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Come Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen.
The GPX Porsche squad run by ART Grand Prix took sixth place with its Silver Cup entry of James Pull, Stuart Hall and Benjamin Goethe.
The pole-winning FFF Racing Lambo of Mirko Bortolotti, Marco Mapelli and Andrea Calderalli led the race until the race went yellow for the first time after 10 laps.
Bortolotti pitted for a set of Pirelli wets only for his Huracan to crawl to a halt as he rejoined the track.
The Lamborghini lost more than a lap while the Italian rebooted the electronics and ended up a lap down in 24th position at the end.
The Haupt Racing Team Mercedes of Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Vincent Abril got into the lead during the second hour despite a lowly qualifying position and a poor start.
Stolz was one of a number of drivers to sustain a failure of the left-rear wet tyre as the track dried.
The HRT car made it home in 13th position, but the lead WRT entry of Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts non-finished after it was hit by a similar issue.
Pro-Am Cup honours were taken the Garage 59 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Alexander West, Chris Goodwin and Jonny Adam.
Race results:
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Entrant / Car / Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Delay/Retirement
|1
|54
|Matteo Cairoli
C.Engelhart
Klaus Bachler
|Dinamic Motorsport
Porsche
|79
|3:01'27.213
|2
|88
|R.Marciello
Jules Gounon
D.Juncadella
|Akka ASP Team
Mercedes
|79
|3:01'30.099
|2.886
|3
|14
|Rolf Ineichen
Alex Fontana
Ricardo Feller
|Emil Frey Racing
Lamborghini
|79
|3:01'30.354
|3.141
|4
|71
|Davide Rigon
Antonio Fuoco
Callum Ilott
|Iron Lynx
Ferrari
|79
|3:01'30.826
|3.613
|5
|51
|A.P.Guidi
Nicklas Nielsen
Côme Ledogar
|Iron Lynx
Ferrari
|79
|3:01'35.012
|7.799
|6
|30
|Benjamin Goethe
Stuart Hall
James Pull
|Team WRT
Audi
|79
|3:01'42.820
|15.607
|7
|57
|Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Mikaël Grenier
|Winward Racing
Mercedes
|79
|3:01'46.719
|19.506
|8
|31
|Ryuichiro Tomita
Frankie Bird
Valdemar Eriksen
|Team WRT
Audi
|79
|3:01'50.604
|23.391
|9
|26
|F.Vervisch
Finlay Hutchison
M.Winkelhock
|Sainteloc Racing
Audi
|79
|3:01'53.273
|26.060
|10
|56
|M.O.Pedersen
Andrea Rizzoli
Romain Dumas
|Dinamic Motorsport
Porsche
|79
|3:02'00.255
|33.042
|11
|87
|Thomas Drouet
K.Tereschenko
Simon Gachet
|Akka ASP Team
Mercedes
|79
|3:02'01.275
|34.062
|12
|66
|Mattia Drudi
Kim-Luis Schramm
Christopher Mies
|Attempto Racing
Audi
|79
|3:02'12.057
|44.844
|13
|4
|Maro Engel
Luca Stolz
Vincent Abril
|HRT
Mercedes
|79
|3:02'12.385
|45.172
|14
|188
|Alexander West
Chris Goodwin
Jonny Adam
|Garage 59
Aston Martin
|79
|3:02'16.623
|49.410
|15
|99
|Alex Arkin Aka
Dennis Marschall
Tommaso Mosca
|Attempto Racing
Audi
|79
|3:02'22.437
|55.224
|16
|19
|H.Hamaguchi
Phil Keen
|Orange 1 FFF Racing Team
Lamborghini
|79
|3:02'24.152
|56.939
|17
|33
|Benjamín Hites
Patrick Kujala
|Rinaldi Racing
Ferrari
|79
|3:02'32.080
|1'04.867
|18
|40
|Jordan Love
Miklas Born
Yannick Mettler
|SPS automotive performance
Mercedes
|79
|3:02'32.594
|1'05.381
|19
|159
|V.Hasse-Clot
Alex MacDowall
N.Kjaergaard
|Garage 59
Aston Martin
|79
|3:02'39.257
|1'12.044
|20
|7
|Oscar Tunjo
Paul Petit
Marvin Dienst
|Toksport
Mercedes
|79
|3:02'39.585
|1'12.372
|21
|77
|Miguel Ramos
H.Chaves Jr.
Adrian Amstutz
|Barwell Motorsport
Lamborghini
|79
|3:02'44.262
|1'17.049
|22
|5
|Hubert Haupt
Ricardo Sanchez
P.Assenheimer
|HRT
Mercedes
|79
|3:02'55.295
|1'28.082
|23
|163
|Norbert Siedler
Albert Costa
Giacomo Altoè
|Emil Frey Racing
Lamborghini
|78
|3:01'32.972
|1 Lap
|24
|63
|Mirko Bortolotti
Marco Mapelli
A.Caldarelli
|Orange 1 FFF Racing Team
Lamborghini
|78
|3:01'43.793
|1 Lap
|25
|2
|Florian Scholze
Olivier Grotz
Nico Bastian
|GetSpeed Performance
Mercedes
|78
|3:01'48.069
|1 Lap
|26
|34
|Marco Wittmann
S.van der Linde
David Pittard
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
BMW
|78
|3:01'51.088
|1 Lap
|27
|16
|Tim Zimmermann
Kikko Galbiati
Clemens Schmid
|GRT Grasser Racing Team
Lamborghini
|78
|3:02'06.555
|1 Lap
|28
|20
|V.Pierburg
Dominik Baumann
|SPS automotive performance
Mercedes
|78
|3:02'10.053
|1 Lap
|29
|52
|Louis Machiels
Andrea Bertolini
L.Bontempelli
|AF Corse
Ferrari
|78
|3:02'11.487
|1 Lap
|30
|93
|Chris Froggatt
Jonathan Hui
Eddie Cheever
|Sky Tempesta Racing
Ferrari
|78
|3:02'19.058
|1 Lap
|31
|107
|N.Panciatici
Gilles Vannelet
Stuart White
|CMR
Bentley
|77
|3:02'02.683
|2 Laps
|32
|35
|Martin Tomczyk
Timo Glock
Thomas Neubauer
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
BMW
|75
|3:01'57.733
|4 Laps
|10
|Karim Ojjeh
Jens Liebhauser
Jens Klingmann
|Boutsen Ginion Racing
BMW
|52
|2:07'16.099
|Retirement
|90
|E.P.Companc
Rik Breukers
|Madpanda Motorsport
Mercedes
|49
|2:19'40.713
|Retirement
|114
|Jack Aitken
K.Lappalainen
Arthur Rougier
|Emil Frey Racing
Lamborghini
|40
|1:42'30.224
|Retirement
|32
|Charles Weerts
Dries Vanthoor
K.van der Linde
|Team WRT
Audi
|29
|1:12'17.302
|Retirement
|38
|Ollie Wilkinson
Ben Barnicoat
Rob Bell
|JOTA
McLaren
|29
|1:42'33.504
|Retirement
|22
|Matt Campbell
Earl Bamber
Mathieu Jaminet
|GPX Racing
Porsche
|26
|1:08'36.153
|Retirement
|11
|Francesco Zollo
Tim Kohmann
Giorgio Roda
|Kessel Racing
Ferrari
|18
|1:06'22.519
|Retirement
|69
|Sam De Haan
Callum MacLeod
Rob Collard
|RAM Racing
Mercedes
|8
|15'40.986
|Retirement
|25
|Adrien Tambay
A.Cougnaud
C.Haase
|Sainteloc Racing
Audi
|2
|13'31.964
|Retirement
|70
|Brendan Iribe
Ollie Millroy
|Inception Racing
McLaren
|1
|2'39.485
|Retirement
|222
|Jan Kasperlik
Nicolas Schöll
Julien Apothéloz
|Team Allied-Racing
Porsche
|0
|Withdrawn
About this article
|Series
|GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
|Event
|Monza
|Teams
|Dinamic Motorsport
|Author
|Gary Watkins