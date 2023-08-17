Former Williams Formula 1 reserve Aitken will step up from his current endurance driver role to partner Pipo Derani for the entire 2024 campaign at the wheel of AXR’s Whelen Engineering-branded #31 Cadillac V-Series.R.

He takes the place of Alexander Sims, who is moving back to Corvette Racing after joining AXR for the start of 2023.

Aitken was chosen as the ‘extra’ alongside Derani and Sims for the four races that make up this year's IMSA Endurance Cup, making his bow in the Rolex 24 at Daytona before helping his team-mates to victory in the Sebring 12 Hours.

The 27-year-old Briton was also part of the team’s Le Mans 24 Hours line-up, although an opening lap crash consigned the squad to a distant 17th at the finish.

“Jack came to the top of all the categories late last year when we were researching the various drivers who would be available for our endurance role,” commented AXR team manager Gary Nelson.

“He has proven to be fast on the track, a fast learner of the GTP car and an asset to the team. We see Jack being a great pairing with Pipo in his expanded role next season.”

With only the Petit Le Mans season finale left on the schedule, Derani, Sims and Aitken lead the Endurance Cup standings by seven points.

“Ever since I started this program with Cadillac Racing and Whelen Engineering, everybody has been incredibly kind and passionate in helping push me and the team forward,” said Aitken, who has combined his IMSA commitments with racing in the DTM this year.

“This is one of the reasons I’m incredibly excited to become a full-time member of the team next year.

“The competitiveness of IMSA and the quality of the calendar are another couple of reasons, and I thoroughly enjoy the style of racing I’ve experienced already this year in my endurance outings.

“I have to say a big thank you to Cadillac and Whelen Engineering for their continued faith in me as well as both of my team-mates, Pipo and Alex.”

Aitken’s replacement as AXR’s endurance-only driver will be named at a later date.