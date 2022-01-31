Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win Next / JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"
IMSA / Daytona 24 News

Corvette GTD Pro woes made Garcia wish Rolex 24 was shorter

By:

Antonio Garcia says he wished the 2022 Rolex 24 Hours was over sooner following a fraught debut for Corvette’s GT3-spec C8.R in the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Corvette GTD Pro woes made Garcia wish Rolex 24 was shorter

Corvette has modified last year’s GTLM class-winning C8.R car for IMSA’s new GTD Pro division, adding more weight and drag, reducing power, adding anti-lock brakes and replacing bespoke Michelins with customer S9 tires.

However, despite some BoP breaks in the build up to the event, the C8.R proved uncompetitive against purpose-built GT3 cars and was never in contention for a podium spot.

The #3 C8.R driven by Garcia, Nicky Catsburg and Jordan Taylor was Corvette’s highest-placed entry in sixth after losing 13 laps during the night with electrical/alternator issues.

The sister #4 car fared even worse after losing more than two hours to repairs following a safety car restart incident, and eventually coming home 10th.

Corvette stalwart Garcia admitted that the Rolex 24 ended up being an extended test session for the Pratt & Miller-run squad, but was encouraged by the C8.R’s pace in the final parts of the race.

“This was one of those races where you wanted it to be shorter,” said Garcia. “We learned a lot and there is still more for us to learn. 

“We had 25 or 26 stints to learn this tire. So it was a proper first real test in race conditions. We were lacking pace both days. There still was a lot to be gained. If you add some extra testing and something else, then maybe we can be in the hunt. 

“In the last stint, I could tell we were missing a tiny bit. If we were on the lead lap, it would have taken a tiny bit for us to be competitive. We’ll carry on to Sebring.”

#4 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy, Marco Sorensen

#4 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD: Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy, Marco Sorensen

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Corvette ran an additional car in the IMSA opener in a bid to double its chances of defending its Rolex 24 crown, with Nick Tandy, Tommy Milner and Marco Sorensen driving the #4 C8.R that will switch over to the FIA World Endurance Championship. Tandy was disappointed that Corvette’s decision to run two cars failed to pay dividends at Daytona.

“This sort of thing does happen in motor racing. We spent way too much time in the garage today than we expected,” said Tandy. 

“We bring two cars to this race for a reason, and that’s to have two shots. To have the luck that strikes both in the middle of the night is tough to take, to be sure.“

While the misfortune that struck both cars came as a major blow to Corvette's hope of a strong result in the twice-round-the-clock enduro, Milner was particularly frustrated by the poor pace shown by the C8.R on its debut in GTD Pro.

“It’s obviously frustrating to have the problems we did,” he said. “Even so and looking at the ultimate pace, I don’t think we had the car today to race for the win potentially. 

“You never know in these kind of races. If you’re there at the end and you’re close, anything can happen. 

“That was kind of our goal today and obviously we didn’t achieve that. It’s frustrating from that point of view.”

shares
comments

Related video

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win
Previous article

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win
Next article

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Mercedes F1 strategist Vowles to contest Asian Le Mans Series
Asian Le Mans

Mercedes F1 strategist Vowles to contest Asian Le Mans Series

Rast joins reigning LMP2 champions WRT for 2022 WEC season
WEC

Rast joins reigning LMP2 champions WRT for 2022 WEC season

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Dakar Prime
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

Latest news

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet
IMSA IMSA

Vanthoor on Rolex 24 loss: Zero hard feelings toward Jaminet

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"
IMSA IMSA

JDC-Miller Cadillac team's Rolex 24 podium "bittersweet"

Corvette GTD Pro woes made Garcia wish Rolex 24 was shorter
IMSA IMSA

Corvette GTD Pro woes made Garcia wish Rolex 24 was shorter

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Rolex 24 win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.