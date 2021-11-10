Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season Next / BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta
IMSA / Road Atlanta News

Duval: JDC-Miller struggles down to financial limitations

By:

Loic Duval says JDC-Miller MotorSports doesn’t have the financial muscle to match the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's top teams following a subdued run of results since its victory in Sebring.

Duval: JDC-Miller struggles down to financial limitations

Duval, Tristan Vautier and enduro driver Sebastien Bourdais won the Sebring 12 Hours in the #5 Mustang Sampling-sponsored #5 Cadillac DPi-V.R back in March, with Bourdais fending off the factory #5 Mazda RT24-P of Harry Tincknell for the team's second overall win in IMSA.

However, full-season drivers Duval and Vautier have struggled to replicate that form since then, bagging only a single podium at the most recent race in Long Beach.

This has put them outside championship contention heading into this weekend’s Petit Le Mans finale, as they trail Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor in the #10 Wayne Taylor Acura by 408 points.

However, Duval feels JDC managed to maximise its potential in every race bar the Detroit Grand Prix, and feels a difference in budgets is preventing it from regularly challenging for race victories in IMSA’s top class.

“We are in motorsport, we know that budgets have a big impact on everything and we have a really small operation with JDC,” Duval told Motorsport.com. “It's not easy to fight the big guys like Ganassi or [Wayne] Taylor, or Penske used to be [until its exit], or Mazda as a manufacturer.

“For sure we don't have the same budget, [we have a] really small operation. So that's really tough.  When we do everything perfectly, we are there to fight with them. When we struggle a little bit more it's difficult for us to catch the best ones. 

“I think that's the main limiting factor that we have during the season. If the team does well they do the maximum they can. As drivers we've been doing quite okay.

“In Daytona we had a really good pace, even better than last year, but unfortunately we had a contact during the race with a GT car and we couldn't fight for the win. 

“Then in Sebring we didn't have such a good pace but at the end of the race the track [started coming] together to us and the car was much better, we could win that race. 

“I have to say that in Detroit for example we didn't finish where we should have been and on the other tracks we didn't have the performance like the others. We didn't optimise Detroit, but then for the rest we more or less ended up where we should have been.”

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Duval will rejoin Peugeot next year as part of the French manufacturer’s return to the top echelon of sportscar racing with the radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar.

But while fellow Cadillac driver Kevin Magnussen will leave IMSA after just a single season with Chip Ganassi, Duval says Peugeot won’t prevent him from racing in the series for another year with JDC.

“As long as there is no clash with my main contract, which is Peugeot, as I can do anything besides that without interfering with my commitment with Peugeot," he clarified.

Asked if he has a deal in place with JDC for the 2022 IMSA season, which will begin with the traditional Roar Before The 24 test on January 21-23, Duval said: “Not yet, but we are working on it.”

shares
comments
WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season
Previous article

WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season
Next article

BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta

BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
KTM announces 2022 Dakar debut for MotoGP outcast Petrucci
Video Inside
Dakar

KTM announces 2022 Dakar debut for MotoGP outcast Petrucci

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for JOTA after title loss Bahrain II
WEC

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for JOTA after title loss

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Prime
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Latest news

BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta
IMSA IMSA

BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta

Duval: JDC-Miller struggles down to financial limitations
IMSA IMSA

Duval: JDC-Miller struggles down to financial limitations

WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

WEC squad High Class Racing enters full IMSA LMP2 season

Momentum on AXR’s side for IMSA title showdown, says Derani
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Momentum on AXR’s side for IMSA title showdown, says Derani

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.