IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Roar: Vautier fastest in third practice for Cadillac

IMSA Roar: Vautier fastest in third practice for Cadillac
By:

Tristan Vautier topped third practice for the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway’s road course in JDC-Miller Motorsports’ Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Mike Rockenfeller set the initial pace in the one-hour session with a lap of 1m36.639s in the Action Express Cadillac DPi he shares with Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi and Simon Pagenaud. He was then eclipsed by Renger van der Zande in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac, who lapped in 1m36.127s.

The Acuras then entered the fray with some quick laps, as Dane Cameron in the Meyer Shank-run car and Helio Castroneves in WTR’s AXR-05 rose to second and third in the times, before Jonathan Bomarito showed Mazda’s hand by taking P2 with a lap of 1m36.26s, 0.133s off van der Zande’s best.

After a red flag to retrieve an errant Mercedes GTD car, new tyre runs changed the picture completely in the closing moments, with Vautier jumping to P1 in the #5 JDC-Miller Cadillac, 0.289s clear of Oliver Jarvis (who took over the Mazda) and three tenths ahead of Pipo Derani in the #31 AXR Caddy.

Van der Zande dropped to fourth, ahead of AJ Allmendinger (beating Cameron’s time in the Shank Acura), Castroneves and Rockenfeller.

In LMP2, Charles Milesi led the way – and was eighth overall – in Racing Team Netherland’s ORECA, 0.466s ahead of Tristan Nunez (WIN Autosport ORECA) and well clear of Nicolas Lapierre’s PR1 Mathiasen example, with Rinus Veekay close behind for DragonSpeed.

Colin Braun topped LMP3 for CORE Autosport, ahead of Riley Motorsports duo Jeroen Bleekemolen and Oliver Askew.

In GTLM, Kevin Estre set the early pace in the #79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911, before Jordan Taylor pipped him in the #3 Chevrolet Corvette, lapping in 1m43.906s.

But Nick Tandy demolished that time with 1m43.467s in the #4 Corvette, and made it a 1-2 for the C8.R.

Timo Glock was third fastest for BMW, ahead of Estre and the second BMW of Marco Wittmann.

Daniel Serra’s AF Corse Ferrari was fastest in GTD, ahead of Laurens Vanthoor (Porsche), Rolf Ineichen (Lamborghini) and Maxi Buhk (Mercedes).

The session was red flagged with 20 minutes to go for Kenny Habul in the #76 Mercedes, who went off at Turn 2.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 17 1'35.710 133.905
2 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Jonathan Bomarito
DPi Mazda DPi 26 1'35.999 0.289 0.289 133.501
3 Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Chase Elliott
DPi Cadillac DPi 22 1'36.015 0.305 0.016 133.479
4 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Sweden Marcus Ericsson
DPi Cadillac DPi 21 1'36.127 0.417 0.112 133.324
5 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States A.J. Allmendinger
DPi Acura DPi 16 1'36.217 0.507 0.090 133.199
6 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Alexander Rossi
Brazil Helio Castroneves
DPi Acura DPi 24 1'36.219 0.509 0.002 133.196
7 United States Jimmie Johnson
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
France Simon Pagenaud
Germany Mike Rockenfeller
DPi Cadillac DPi 24 1'36.420 0.710 0.201 132.918
8 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Charles Milesi
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 27 1'37.366 1.656 0.946 131.627
9 Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
Thomas Merrill
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 25 1'37.832 2.122 0.466 131.000
10 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
United States Scott Huffaker
France Nicolas Lapierre
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 24 1'38.203 2.493 0.371 130.505
11 United States Rob Hodes
Canada Garett Grist
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 25 1'38.255 2.545 0.052 130.436
12 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 26 1'38.510 2.800 0.255 130.098
13 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Kyle Tilley
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
France Paul-Loup Chatin
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 28 1'38.574 2.864 0.064 130.014
14 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
France Timothé Buret
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 22 1'38.956 3.246 0.382 129.512
15 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
LMP2 Dallara LMP2 24 1'39.346 3.636 0.390 129.004
16 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
Germany Fabian Schiller
Germany Christopher Mies
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 25 1'39.372 3.662 0.026 128.970
17 United States Cody Ware
Turkey Salih Yoluc
United States Austin Dillon
France Mathieu Jaminet
LMP2 Ligier LMP2 20 1'40.514 4.804 1.142 127.505
18 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Tommy Milner
GTLM Corvette C8.R 22 1'43.467 7.757 2.953 123.866
19 United States Jon Bennett
United States George Kurtz
United States Colin Braun
United States Matt McMurry
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 21 1'43.572 7.862 0.105 123.740
20 Cox Jim
Murry Dylan
United States Austin McCusker
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 20 1'43.703 7.993 0.131 123.584
21 United States Gar Robinson
United States Spencer Pigot
Australia Scott Andrews
United States Oliver Askew
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 20 1'43.784 8.074 0.081 123.487
22 Moritz Kranz
Hoerr Laurents
LMP3 Duqueine M30-D08 27 1'43.824 8.114 0.040 123.440
23 United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Spain Antonio Garcia
GTLM Corvette C8.R 25 1'43.906 8.196 0.082 123.342
24 Austria Philipp Eng
Germany Timo Glock
United States Connor de Phillippi
Canada Bruno Spengler
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 21 1'43.952 8.242 0.046 123.288
25 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Kevin Estre
Austria Richard Lietz
Italy Gianmaria Bruni
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 27 1'44.148 8.438 0.196 123.056
26 Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Yann Clairay
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 21 1'44.200 8.490 0.052 122.994
27 Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States John Edwards
Finland Jesse Krohn
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 21 1'44.328 8.618 0.128 122.843
28 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Ryan Norman
Colombia Gabby Chaves
Charles Finelli
LMP3 Duqueine M30-D08 22 1'44.535 8.825 0.207 122.600
29 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
France Jules Gounon
Italy Davide Rigon
GTLM Ferrari 488 GTE 18 1'44.965 9.255 0.430 122.098
30 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Canada Cameron Cassels
LLarena Mateo
Ori Ayrton
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 23 1'45.710 10.000 0.745 121.237
31 Mann Simon
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Matteo Cressoni
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 25 1'46.495 10.785 0.785 120.344
32 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Germany Lars Kern
Australia Matt Campbell
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 21 1'46.805 11.095 0.310 119.994
33 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Netherlands Steijn Schothorst
Italy Marco Mapelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 24 1'46.805 11.095 0.000 119.994
34 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
United States Billy Johnson
Maxi Buhk
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 25 1'46.863 11.153 0.058 119.929
35 United States Rob Ferriol
New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 26 1'46.899 11.189 0.036 119.889
36 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
Spain Albert Costa
Germany Tim Zimmermann
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 27 1'47.014 11.304 0.115 119.760
37 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
Australia Aidan Read
United States Colton Herta
GTD BMW M6 GT3 23 1'47.015 11.305 0.001 119.759
38 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen
Austria Klaus Bachler
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 20 1'47.281 11.571 0.266 119.462
39 United States Maxwell Root
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United States Ben Keating
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 23 1'47.324 11.614 0.043 119.414
40 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Kyle Kirkwood
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 16 1'47.327 11.617 0.003 119.411
41 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Italy Andrea Caldarelli
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 24 1'47.384 11.674 0.057 119.347
42 United States Ted Giovanis
Owen Trinkler
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 8 1'47.522 11.812 0.138 119.194
43 United States Robert Megennis
United States Zach Veach
United States Townsend Bell
United States Frankie Montecalvo
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 16 1'47.539 11.829 0.017 119.175
44 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 24 1'47.599 11.889 0.060 119.109
45 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
United States Bret Curtis
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Brazil Marcos Gomes
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 23 1'47.627 11.917 0.028 119.078
46 United States Russell Ward
United Kingdom Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Germany Maro Engel
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 25 1'47.686 11.976 0.059 119.013
47 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 5 1'47.807 12.097 0.121 118.879
48 Australia Kenny Habul
Italy Raffaele Marciello
Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Luca Stolz
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 14 1'47.891 12.181 0.084 118.787
49 Alan Metni
United States Andrew Davis
United States J.R. Hildebrand
United States Don Yount
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 25 1'48.116 12.406 0.225 118.539
Series IMSA
Author Charles Bradley

