Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue

shares
comments
By:

Mazda lost a shot at victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a rear wing issue that robbed its solo entry of downforce in the closing stages. 

Harry Tincknell, who was at the wheel of the Multimatic-run Mazda RT24-P for the run to the flag, believes that he could have won the race together with teammates Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito but for the problem. 

"The car went from being a rocket ship to something that wasn't in a short space of time," Tincknell told Motorsport.com after claiming third place in the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. 

"Something broke on rear wing; we think it was a strut that changed the wing's angle of attack - suddenly the car got very loose."

Read Also:

The Mazda in Tincknell's hands had passed the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac driven by Renger van der Zande for second position as the end of the penultimate hour approached before the problem struck. 

The Cadillac DPi-V.R van der Zande shared with Kevin Magnussen and Scott Dixon was less than a second behind Filipe Albuquerque in the race-winning Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 when it sustained a right-rear puncture with seven minutes to go. 

"When I passed Renger, I thought, right let's go on and win this thing, said Tincknell. "I'd passed Alexander Rossi in the [WTR] car that ended up winning as we got back on the lead lap, so I thought we had a good shot at it. 

"Renger was able to really have a go at Filipe before the puncture and I'd passed him, so this really feels like one that got away. To lose second place right at the end only added to the disappointment — I admit I had a little cry on the slowing down lap."

The Multimatic Mazda ended up third, two seconds down on the Action Express Cadillac shared by Jimmy Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Rockenfeller and Simon Pagenaud. Kobayashi overtook Tincknell for second with just four laps remaining. 

The Mazda mounted a comeback over the final hours of what Tincknell described as a "rollercoaster race" for the Multimatic squad.

#55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell

#55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Jarvis, who was due to start from second on the grid, had to take the green flag from the back of the field after he struggled to select first gear as the cars went out to start the formation laps when the transmission went into stand-by mode.

The RT24-P struggled for pace initially and dropped off the lead lap in the fifth hour. It had just regained the lost lap when it needed a new tail section after the rear lights stopped working.  Three laps were lost because the pins on which the rear bodywork is mounted broke. 

The Mazda came back onto the lead lap in the 19th hour when Tincknell first overtook race leader Rossi in the winning WTR Acura co-driven with Albuquerque, Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves and then got a wave-around during a subsequent safety-car period. 

It moved into contention during the 11th of the 12 safety cars to interrupt last weekend's race shortly before the 22-hour mark. 

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

Previous article

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Teams Mazda Motorsports
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue

Spengler denies blame for “weird” Rolex 24 startline shunt
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Spengler denies blame for “weird” Rolex 24 startline shunt

Why F1 driver contracts are fraught with peril Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why F1 driver contracts are fraught with peril

Gasly becomes sixth F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly becomes sixth F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

Dakar: Andy Caldecott final summary
Dakar Dakar / News

Dakar: Andy Caldecott final summary

Latest news

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this”
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this”

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

47min
2
IMSA

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue

1h
3
IMSA

Spengler denies blame for “weird” Rolex 24 startline shunt

4
Formula 1

Why F1 driver contracts are fraught with peril

2h
5
Formula 1

Gasly becomes sixth F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19

14h

Latest news

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue

Mazda lost Rolex 24 victory shot with rear wing issue

IMSA
1h
Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

IMSA
9h
Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

IMSA
10h
Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this”

Van der Zande on agonizing defeat: “We didn’t deserve this”

IMSA
12h
Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson plan to make Rolex 24 returns

Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson plan to make Rolex 24 returns

IMSA
13h

Latest videos

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
11h

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
12h

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

Rolex 24 at Daytona: Wayne Taylor Racing wins third straight crown 08:22:04
IMSA
12h

Rolex 24 at Daytona: Wayne Taylor Racing wins third straight crown

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early 01:24
IMSA
Jan 30, 2021

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort 00:35
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.