Megennis becomes Vasser Sullivan Lexus endurance racer

The New York-born 20-year-old who has re-signed with Andretti Autosport in Indy Lights, will join the #12 car’s fulltimers – ex-IndyCar racer Zach Veach and Frankie Montecalvo – at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring, Watkins Glen Six Hours and Petit Le Mans. This trio will team up with former Lexus fulltimer Townsend Bell at Daytona.

Megennis, who finished fifth in the 2019 Lights standings with one win and one pole, said: “I’m very excited to join the Vasser Sullivan Lexus program for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

“After my first endurance racing experiences in 2020 [ELMS and Intercontinental GT], I can’t wait to show what I can do in IMSA and in some of the biggest and most competitive endurance races in the world.

“There will be a lot to learn, but I’m confident I’ll have the right people around me to go and win some races. I’m grateful to all the Vasser Sullivan team for giving me this opportunity.

“Huge thanks to my partners SailPoint, Sirius Computer Solutions, Juniper Networks, and Cybereason for the incredible support in making this happen.”

A joint statement from the team’s co-owners Jimmy Vasser and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan, read: ““We watched Robert very closely throughout Indy Lights and at the Indy 8 Hour race.

“After testing him at Daytona it became clear he was the right fit for our team in the No. 12 Lexus for the endurance events. We are excited to have him as part of our driver lineup and look forward to working with him this season.”

Vasser Sullivan’s other IMSA entry, car #14, will be driven fulltime by Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz, and in the Rolex 24 Hours they will team up with former Corvette Racing legend Oliver Gavin. However, that entry’s four-race Michelin Endurance Cup driver has not yet been named. That decision is expected to come early next week, just a few days ahead of the Roar Before The 24 test.