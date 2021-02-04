Top events
Indy Pro 2000 / Breaking news

Juncos signs Kyffin Simpson to Indy Pro 2000 team

shares
comments
Juncos signs Kyffin Simpson to Indy Pro 2000 team
By:

Kyffin Simpson will race part-time for Juncos Racing in the 2021 Indy Pro 2000 championship, joining USF2000 graduate Reece Gold.

Simpson joins the Road To Indy Presented by Cooper Tires ladder after confirming a return to the Formula Regional Americas Championship, where he earned eight Top 10s in 2020. Simpson has also competed in the FIA F4 United States Championship, taking three Top 10s, and multiple karting divisions including the X30 Junior, ROK Junior and KA100 Junior. 

“I am very excited to be working with Juncos Racing,” said Simpson. “The team has so much experience and success in the Road to Indy program, not to mention winning the Indy Pro 2000 title multiple times. Indy Pro 2000 is a great championship and I can’t wait to drive the car in our upcoming tests.”

The 16-year-old Simpson will race for Juncos at Barber Motorsports Park, Lucas Oil Raceway, Road America, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the streets of Toronto. 

Team owner Ricardo Juncos said, “We are thrilled to add Kyffin to Juncos Racing and are ready to begin our work with him this season in the Indy Pro 2000 series.

“He is young and has great experience, and we look forward to beginning a great relationship and building on his career through our team Driver Development Program. 

“We want to thank Kyffin and his family for the opportunity to have him a part of our family here at Juncos Racing.” 

Last October Juncos also revealed that 16-year-old Gold will be on for the full Indy Pro 2000 season. Driving for Cape Motorsports, the Miami, FL-based driver finished third in the USF2000 championship on the strength of two wins and eight other podiums.

"I am super excited and grateful to be joining Juncos Racing for the 2021 Indy Pro 2000 season,” said Gold. “Juncos Racing is always a championship contender and I hope to continue that myself. The team has an extensive history in racing and I am thrilled to be a part of it.

Juncos said, “Gold brings a lot of great talent that we look forward to working with and taking him to the next level in his young career. Our team prides itself on our driver development program, giving drivers the tools and knowledge they need both on and off track. I want to thank Reece and his family for the opportunity to add him to our championship winning program.”

Juncos won last year’s Indy Pro 2000 championship with Sting Ray Robb who will graduate to Indy Lights with the team in 2021.

