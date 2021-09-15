Andretti confirms champion Hunter-Reay’s exit after 11 years

The 40-year-old, who won in only this third start for the team, at Long Beach in 2010, went on to score 14 more wins including the 2014 Indianapolis 500, and also won the championship in 2012.

However, after two winless seasons – three should he not triumph in Laguna Seca or Long Beach – the team will bid him farewell.

“What started as three races in 2010 grew to over a decade of successes,” wrote Andretti Autosport’s social media team on Facebook. “Through 12 seasons Andretti Autosport, DHL and Ryan Hunter-Reay climbed mountains. We claimed a championship and captured victory on racing’s biggest stage. And now, over the next two weekends, Ryan will turn his last laps as our IndyCar teammate.

“Thank you, Ryan, for 12 great seasons with us: 15 wins together, an Indy 500 victory and an IndyCar title. Always a champion, always a friend. Wishing you the best of luck in the laps ahead.”

Long-time sponsor DHL added: “Cheers to RyanHunterReay, from all of us at your

DHLUS family. It’s been an incredible partnership over the last 10+ years, and we wish you continued success as you begin the next lap on your racing journey.”

Hunter-Reay is believed to be in the running for three IndyCar teams, including a road/street/Indy 500 driver in the #20 Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet as one of his favored options. However, Motorsport.com has confirmed that Indy Lights points leader David Malukas, Oliver Askew and current incumbent Conor Daly remain three of Carpenter’s options, too.

Romain Grosjean is expected to be confirmed as Hunter-Reay’s replacement within the next 10 days, while Indy Lights graduate Devlin DeFrancesco will be named as replacement for James Hinchcliffe.