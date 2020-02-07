IndyCar
Schedule Results Standings
IndyCar / Breaking news

Chilton returns to Carlin IndyCar for select races

Chilton returns to Carlin IndyCar for select races
By:
Feb 7, 2020, 7:47 PM

Carlin Racing has confirmed it will enter its third full season in the NTT IndyCar Series with Max Chilton driving the Gallagher-sponsored #59 Chevrolet at all 12 road and street courses and the Indianapolis 500.

After failing to qualify for last year’s Indy 500, a race where he led more laps than any other driver and finished fourth in 2017, Chilton elected to stand down from the remaining ovals on the 2019 IndyCar schedule, and his place was taken by Conor Daly.

Chilton’s sub for this year’s oval races has not yet been announced.

The former F1 driver said: “I’m excited to formally announce that Gallagher will be back for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season partnering with Carlin for the third season and myself for our fifth season together.

“The partnership between myself, Gallagher and Carlin is a strong one that honestly feels more like family than the normal motorsports driver, sponsor, and team relationship. I couldn’t be more thankful for Gallagher’s continued support of myself and Carlin as we work toward success in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“To have the opportunity to represent more than 30,000 employees of Gallagher, a brand that focuses so heavily on teamwork and innovation, is a true privilege and I look forward to getting solid results this season.” 

Chris Mead, Gallagher CMO, added: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Carlin for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season.

“This partnership has increased awareness of our company by a global audience over the past five years, and we wish Max and the Carlin team a successful year.”

Team principal Trevor Carlin commented: “It is such an honor to have Gallagher back on board for our third season in the NTT IndyCar Series. They have been such a loyal partner to not only Max during his time in the series, but also to our team as we build our program from the ground up.

“We’re thankful that Gallagher believes in our mission and supports the team as we do our absolute best to represent their brand at every race event. We had some ups and downs last season, but we’re confident that 2020 will be a great year for us.”

 

 

Series IndyCar
Drivers Max Chilton
Teams Carlin
Author David Malsher-Lopez

