Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / VeeKay sorry for ECR team after Indy 500 crash Next / McLaughlin “gutted” after shunting out of the Indy 500
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Grosjean left puzzled by crash in the Indy 500

Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Indy 500 rookie Romain Grosjean was left baffled by the crash that took him out of the race just past half-distance.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Grosjean left puzzled by crash in the Indy 500

On Lap 106, the rear end of the #28 DHL-backed car stepped out at Turn 2, and he went sliding into the SAFER barrier backward. The former Formula 1 driver sounded very winded on the radio as he apologized, but he was checked and cleared at the infield medical center.

He told IndyCar Radio, “All good, all good, just disappointed to finish that way. What happened? No idea. The rear end snapped on me without any warning.

“Two guys got caught out in this corner [Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing on Lap 39 and Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing on Lap 69]. It was a corner where my car was pretty good over the race. So I don’t what happened. I didn’t try anything different.

“I was behind Marco [Andretti, teammate] saving a lot of fuel and being happy with the balance. So I don’t know. We’ll try and analyze and understand and move on from that.”

Asked if he had enjoyed his first Month of May, the 35-year-old said, “Right now it’s bittersweet because it’s not the way I wanted to finish the race, really. I wanted to have a good race.

“We didn’t have a brilliant pitstop today, and I don’t know what was happening on the restart [engine] map but I felt like I was very low on power on the restart map, kept losing positions every restart.

“I need to understand that, need to understand what we can do better, and need to understand why I spun, and come back stronger next week and the week after.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
VeeKay sorry for ECR team after Indy 500 crash
Previous article

VeeKay sorry for ECR team after Indy 500 crash
Next article

McLaughlin “gutted” after shunting out of the Indy 500

McLaughlin “gutted” after shunting out of the Indy 500
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed” Indy 500
IndyCar

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”

Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing Indy 500
IndyCar

Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Romain Grosjean More from
Romain Grosjean
Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber Birmingham
IndyCar

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after practice shunt St. Pete
IndyCar

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after practice shunt

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Grosjean aims to “play the long game” on Indy 500 debut Indy 500
IndyCar

Grosjean aims to “play the long game” on Indy 500 debut

Rossi: New IndyCar deal to be revealed in three to four weeks
IndyCar

Rossi: New IndyCar deal to be revealed in three to four weeks

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ericsson “out of nowhere came out with insane speed”

Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing
IndyCar IndyCar

Kanaan wants one more Indy shot, Chip Ganassi sounds willing

Ericsson’s strategist: “We don’t like to win the easy way!”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Ericsson’s strategist: “We don’t like to win the easy way!”

O’Ward: “It’s a bummer we didn’t have more” for Indy 500 shot
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: “It’s a bummer we didn’t have more” for Indy 500 shot

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.