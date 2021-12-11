Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Penske, Mears, Foyt, Parnelli Jones pay tribute to Al Unser
IndyCar News

IMS, Andretti, Castroneves, Sato add Unser tributes

By:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Al Unser Jr., Mario Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Takuma Sato have joined the ranks of those paying tribute to the late, great Al Unser who died yesterday aged 82.

IMS, Andretti, Castroneves, Sato add Unser tributes

Along with tributes from Roger Penske, Rick Mears, Parnelli Jones and A.J. Foyt, several other luminaries sent out messages of sadness after the passing of four-time Indy winner and three-time champion Al Unser.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway put out a special video tribute to its second four-time winner Unser: 

The Speedway also showed the tributes on its Pagoda and pylon, glowing through the pouring rain:

 

 

Al Unser Jr., himself a two-time Indy 500 winner and two-time Indy car champion, tweeted simply:

 

 

Mario Andretti a long-time rival of Unser, wrote:

 

Helio Castroneves, who this year joined the ranks of the four-time Indy winners' elite, sent a picture of himself and Unser posing with the Borg-Warner Trophy:

 

BorgWarner, who presented Al Unser with his long-awaited Baby Borg this past May, sent out the message:

 

The 2017 and 2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato wrote:

 

Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, added:

 

While three-time Indy winner and four-time champ Dario Franchitti commented: 

 

Meanwhile the McLaren F1 account tweeted arguably one of the nicest modern images of the great man, captured during one of his regular trips to the Goodwood Festival of Speed:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Penske, Mears, Foyt, Parnelli Jones pay tribute to Al Unser
Previous article

Penske, Mears, Foyt, Parnelli Jones pay tribute to Al Unser
