Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice

Rahal lapped at 223.449mph, to marginally shade Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s six-time IndyCar Series champion Dixon, with rookie Scott McLaughlin heading up Chevrolet’s attack with third fastest in the evocative Pennzoil-sponsored #3 Penske.

Two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya produced the best speed for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, ahead of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda driver Ed Jones who finished third in his Indy 500 debut back in 2017.

2018 Indy winner Will Power was sixth just ahead of series returnee Santino Ferrucci in the third RLL-Honda, this year’s Texas Motor Speedway winner Pato O’Ward, 2016 Indy polesitter James Hinchcliffe, and three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, in the second Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Three-time Indy 500 polesitter and local hero Ed Carpenter – runner-up in 2018 – was top of the no-tow speeds, ahead of O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson in the #8 Ganassi, RLL’s defending race winner Takuma Sato and Jones.

The best Turn 1 trap speed was 230.150mph turned by Conor Daly in the #47 U.S. Air Force-sponsored Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, while pacesetter Rahal was the fastest down to Turn 3, at 232.306mph.

There were four caution periods for spitting rain that took a hefty 43min chunk out of the two-hour session which saw 32 cars in action, of which Power and Ericsson turned the most laps – 30.

The next session is for rookies and refreshers. RC Enerson in the Top Gun Racing-Chevy is the only driver who has to run Rookie Orientation Program (ROP), which comprises Phase 1 – 10 laps at 205-210mph, Phase 2 – 15 laps at 210-215mph and Phase 3 – 15 laps above 215mph.

J.R. Hildebrand in the fourth AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy and Stefan Wilson in the sixth Andretti Autosport-Honda need to complete the veteran refresher program which comprises just Phases 2 and 3 above.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 15 Graham Rahal 40.2776 40.2776 0.000 18 19 223.449 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 9 Scott Dixon 40.2829 0.0053 0.0053 9 20 223.420 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 3 Scott McLaughlin 40.3885 0.1109 0.1056 12 18 222.836 Chevy Team Penske 4 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 40.3985 0.1209 0.0100 10 19 222.781 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 5 18 Ed Jones 40.4131 0.1355 0.0146 5 19 222.700 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 6 12 Will Power 40.4611 0.1835 0.0480 29 30 222.436 Chevy Team Penske 7 45 Santino Ferrucci 40.5034 0.2258 0.0423 10 18 222.204 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 5 Pato O'Ward 40.5076 0.2300 0.0042 10 22 222.181 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 9 29 James Hinchcliffe 40.5423 0.2647 0.0347 11 11 221.990 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 10 06 Helio Castroneves 40.5660 0.2884 0.0237 6 19 221.861 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 11 47 Conor Daly 40.5988 0.3212 0.0328 10 17 221.681 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 12 24 Sage Karam 40.6637 0.3861 0.0649 21 26 221.328 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 13 48 Tony Kanaan 40.7421 0.4645 0.0784 8 10 220.902 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 14 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 40.7600 0.4824 0.0179 11 12 220.805 Honda Andretti Autosport 15 26 Colton Herta 40.7863 0.5087 0.0263 10 12 220.662 Honda Andretti Autosport 16 98 Marco Andretti 40.7930 0.5154 0.0067 18 21 220.626 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 17 10 Alex Palou 40.8164 0.5388 0.0234 11 18 220.500 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 18 14 Sebastien Bourdais 40.8402 0.5626 0.0238 7 15 220.371 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 19 8 Marcus Ericsson 40.8897 0.6121 0.0495 19 30 220.104 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 20 30 Takuma Sato 40.9077 0.6301 0.0180 4 18 220.007 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 21 Rinus VeeKay 40.9093 0.6317 0.0016 7 13 219.999 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 22 20 Ed Carpenter 40.9798 0.7022 0.0705 8 12 219.620 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 23 59 Max Chilton 41.0908 0.8132 0.1110 8 14 219.027 Chevy Carlin 24 22 Simon Pagenaud 41.0970 0.8194 0.0062 15 17 218.994 Chevy Team Penske 25 7 Felix Rosenqvist 41.1461 0.8685 0.0491 9 18 218.733 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 26 16 Simona De Silvestro 41.1929 0.9153 0.0468 8 10 218.484 Chevy Paretta Autosport 27 27 Alexander Rossi 41.3382 1.0606 0.1453 4 11 217.716 Honda Andretti Autosport 28 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 41.3649 1.0873 0.0267 19 28 217.576 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 29 2 Josef Newgarden 41.6471 1.3695 0.2822 3 11 216.101 Chevy Team Penske 30 4 Dalton Kellett 10:30.376 590.0989 588.7294 1 2 14.277 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises