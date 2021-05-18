Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500
IndyCar / Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice

By:

Graham Rahal put defending Indy 500 winners Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda on top for the opening practice for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, ahead of 2008 winner Scott Dixon.

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice

Rahal lapped at 223.449mph, to marginally shade Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s six-time IndyCar Series champion Dixon, with rookie Scott McLaughlin heading up Chevrolet’s attack with third fastest in the evocative Pennzoil-sponsored #3 Penske.

Read Also:

Two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya produced the best speed for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, ahead of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda driver Ed Jones who finished third in his Indy 500 debut back in 2017.

2018 Indy winner Will Power was sixth just ahead of series returnee Santino Ferrucci in the third RLL-Honda, this year’s Texas Motor Speedway winner Pato O’Ward, 2016 Indy polesitter James Hinchcliffe, and three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, in the second Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Three-time Indy 500 polesitter and local hero Ed Carpenter – runner-up in 2018 – was top of the no-tow speeds, ahead of O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson in the #8 Ganassi, RLL’s defending race winner Takuma Sato and Jones.

The best Turn 1 trap speed was 230.150mph turned by Conor Daly in the #47 U.S. Air Force-sponsored Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, while pacesetter Rahal was the fastest down to Turn 3, at 232.306mph.

There were four caution periods for spitting rain that took a hefty 43min chunk out of the two-hour session which saw 32 cars in action, of which Power and Ericsson turned the most laps – 30.

The next session is for rookies and refreshers. RC Enerson in the Top Gun Racing-Chevy is the only driver who has to run Rookie Orientation Program (ROP), which comprises Phase 1 – 10 laps at 205-210mph, Phase 2 – 15 laps at 210-215mph and Phase 3 – 15 laps above 215mph.

J.R. Hildebrand in the fourth AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy and Stefan Wilson in the sixth Andretti Autosport-Honda need to complete the veteran refresher program which comprises just Phases 2 and 3 above.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

15

Graham Rahal

40.2776

40.2776

0.000

18

19

223.449

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

2

9

Scott Dixon

40.2829

0.0053

0.0053

9

20

223.420

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

3

Scott McLaughlin

40.3885

0.1109

0.1056

12

18

222.836

Chevy

Team Penske

4

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

40.3985

0.1209

0.0100

10

19

222.781

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

5

18

Ed Jones

40.4131

0.1355

0.0146

5

19

222.700

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

6

12

Will Power

40.4611

0.1835

0.0480

29

30

222.436

Chevy

Team Penske

7

45

Santino Ferrucci

40.5034

0.2258

0.0423

10

18

222.204

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

8

5

Pato O'Ward

40.5076

0.2300

0.0042

10

22

222.181

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

9

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.5423

0.2647

0.0347

11

11

221.990

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

10

06

Helio Castroneves

40.5660

0.2884

0.0237

6

19

221.861

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

11

47

Conor Daly

40.5988

0.3212

0.0328

10

17

221.681

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

12

24

Sage Karam

40.6637

0.3861

0.0649

21

26

221.328

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

13

48

Tony Kanaan

40.7421

0.4645

0.0784

8

10

220.902

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

40.7600

0.4824

0.0179

11

12

220.805

Honda

Andretti Autosport

15

26

Colton Herta

40.7863

0.5087

0.0263

10

12

220.662

Honda

Andretti Autosport

16

98

Marco Andretti

40.7930

0.5154

0.0067

18

21

220.626

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

17

10

Alex Palou

40.8164

0.5388

0.0234

11

18

220.500

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

14

Sebastien Bourdais

40.8402

0.5626

0.0238

7

15

220.371

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

19

8

Marcus Ericsson

40.8897

0.6121

0.0495

19

30

220.104

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

20

30

Takuma Sato

40.9077

0.6301

0.0180

4

18

220.007

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

21

21

Rinus VeeKay

40.9093

0.6317

0.0016

7

13

219.999

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

22

20

Ed Carpenter

40.9798

0.7022

0.0705

8

12

219.620

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

23

59

Max Chilton

41.0908

0.8132

0.1110

8

14

219.027

Chevy

Carlin

24

22

Simon Pagenaud

41.0970

0.8194

0.0062

15

17

218.994

Chevy

Team Penske

25

7

Felix Rosenqvist

41.1461

0.8685

0.0491

9

18

218.733

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

26

16

Simona De Silvestro

41.1929

0.9153

0.0468

8

10

218.484

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

27

27

Alexander Rossi

41.3382

1.0606

0.1453

4

11

217.716

Honda

Andretti Autosport

28

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

41.3649

1.0873

0.0267

19

28

217.576

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

29

2

Josef Newgarden

41.6471

1.3695

0.2822

3

11

216.101

Chevy

Team Penske

30

4

Dalton Kellett

10:30.376

590.0989

588.7294

1

2

14.277

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

shares
comments
Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500

Previous article

Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
MotoGP

Miller “didn’t believe” French MotoGP long-lap penalties

2
Moto2

Le Mans Moto2: Fernandez beats Gardner as Lowes crashes out

3
Formula 1

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

4
Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

Latest news
Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice
IndyCar

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice

40m
Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500
IndyCar

Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500

3h
$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500

20h
Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry
IndyCar

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry

23h
Rahal on GP Indy: “One of the better drives I’ve ever had”
IndyCar

Rahal on GP Indy: “One of the better drives I’ve ever had”

May 16, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500 00:45
IndyCar
8h

IndyCar: BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500

IndyCar: How VeeKay won at the GMR Grand Prix 06:58
IndyCar
May 16, 2021

IndyCar: How VeeKay won at the GMR Grand Prix

IndyCar: VeeKay - Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life 00:28
IndyCar
May 16, 2021

IndyCar: VeeKay - Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life

2021 GMR Grand Prix Race Highlights 04:57
IndyCar
May 16, 2021

2021 GMR Grand Prix Race Highlights

IndyCar: Chilton to miss GMR Grand Prix this weekend 00:34
IndyCar
May 15, 2021

IndyCar: Chilton to miss GMR Grand Prix this weekend

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500 Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021

Trending Today

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Supercars continues 2022 Gen3 push
Supercars Supercars

Supercars continues 2022 Gen3 push

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA
FIA F2 FIA F2

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

Latest news

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice

Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 – full two-week schedule for the Indianapolis 500

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry
IndyCar IndyCar

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.