Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Castroneves on 2022: Difficult to teach an old dog a new trick Next / Power “even more calm than he’s shown” says strategist
IndyCar / Gateway Preview

IndyCar at Gateway: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

All you need to know ahead of the 15th of 17 rounds in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar at Gateway: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

This will be the 14th Indy car race at World Wide Technology Raceway. The first was a CART series race in 1997 when Paul Tracy won in a Penske-Mercedes-Benz, while in 2001 after the track switched allegiance to became an Indy Racing League event, it was won by Al Unser Jr. in a G-Force-Oldsmobile run by Galles Racing.

After 2003, the event went on hiatus until 2017, when Josef Newgarden won after a memorable elbows-out pass on Penske-Chevrolet teammate Simon Pagenaud into Turn 1. He has since scored two more wins there, and is the defending winner. Other former Gateway winners on the grid include Power, Sato, Dixon and Helio Castroneves, whose triumph here came as long ago as 2003.

There have been eight different winners in 15 IndyCar races in 2022: Josef Newgarden (4), Scott McLaughlin, Scott Dixon and Pato O’Ward (2), and Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson, Will Power and Alexander Rossi. Power currently leads the championship, just six points ahead of Dixon, 12 ahead of Ericsson, 22 ahead of Newgarden, 33 ahead of defending champion Alex Palou, 58 ahead of McLaughlin and 59 ahead of O’Ward.

For Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing) and Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) this will be WWT Raceway debut, while fellow rookies Kyle Kirkwood, Devlin DeFrancesco, David Malukas have all raced here on the Road To Indy.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves will make his 372nd IndyCar start, while Dixon will make his 303rd consecutive start, the second-longest streak in IndyCar history.

When is the IndyCar race at Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway?

Date: Friday, August 19 – Saturday, August 20

Start time: Saturday, 5.30pm Central Time

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Gateway?

USA Network’s coverage of the 2022 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline will begin at 5.00pm CT.

Leigh Diffey will be the announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights race will be streamed on Peacock Premium, with practice and qualifying being shown on IndyCar Live!

IndyCar broadcast schedule (Central Time)

Friday, August 19

12.00-1.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice – Peacock Premium
3.15-4.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying Peacock Premium
6.00-6.30pm – IndyCar “high-line” practice for nine cars – Peacock Premium
6.45-7.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series final practice – Peacock Premium

Saturday, August 20

5.00pm USA Network on air
5.25pm – “Drivers start your engines”
5.30pm Green flag for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta & Valvoline (260 laps/325 miles) USA Network live

Will the IndyCar race in Gateway be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman is the turn announcer, while pit reporters are Jake Query and Michael Young. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and all practices and qualifying sessions, air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

How many laps is the IndyCar race at Gateway? 260 laps (325 miles)

Track: 1.25-mile oval in Madison, IL.

Firestone tire allotment: Nine sets of tires for use throughout the weekend, with those taking part in the nine-car “high-line” session gaining an extra set for use in that session alone.

2021 WWT Raceway winner: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske-Chevrolet

2021 WWT Raceway pole-winner: Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet, (two laps, 49.8289sec, 180.618mph)

One-lap qualifying lap record: Power, 23.7206sec (189.709mph), Aug. 25, 2017.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine
2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Odyssey Battery Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Bryant Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Bommarito / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio iPacket Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda
20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Mi-Jack Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
33 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
77 Callum Ilott (R) Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
shares
comments
Castroneves on 2022: Difficult to teach an old dog a new trick
Previous article

Castroneves on 2022: Difficult to teach an old dog a new trick
Next article

Power “even more calm than he’s shown” says strategist

Power “even more calm than he’s shown” says strategist
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Power “even more calm than he’s shown” says strategist
IndyCar

Power “even more calm than he’s shown” says strategist

Castroneves on 2022: Difficult to teach an old dog a new trick
IndyCar

Castroneves on 2022: Difficult to teach an old dog a new trick

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Power “even more calm than he’s shown” says strategist
IndyCar IndyCar

Power “even more calm than he’s shown” says strategist

IndyCar championship leader Will Power has kept his cool even better than has been portrayed in public, according to his strategist and Team Penske manager Ron Ruzewski.

IndyCar at Gateway: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Gateway: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

All you need to know ahead of the 15th of 17 rounds in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Castroneves on 2022: Difficult to teach an old dog a new trick
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves on 2022: Difficult to teach an old dog a new trick

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves says returning to full-time IndyCar racing two years into the aeroscreen era has left him playing catch-up but positive about the future.

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard said that four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel would face a hard task adapting to the demands of IndyCar if he wished to make the switch.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.