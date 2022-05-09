Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / ABC Supply “Homes For Our Troops” livery for Hildebrand at Indy Next / IndyCar to introduce electronic marshal system at GP Indy
IndyCar News

Rahal would “love” to give F1 star Vettel an IndyCar test

Bobby Rahal says he would jump at the chance to test Sebastian Vettel in an IndyCar at Road America.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rahal would “love” to give F1 star Vettel an IndyCar test

The four-time Formula 1 World Champion, currently driving for the Aston Martin F1 team, remarked at the weekend that he prefers “proper” U.S. tracks such as Road America to the street course in Miami Gardens.

When respected IndyCar blogger Matt Archuleta quoted the German ace’s comment, Graham Rahal responded with “I’ll double down and say it; Seb, if you ever want to test an @IndyCar at @RoadAmerica we will make it happen. Would be an honor to have you in our car! @RLLRacing."

Bobby Rahal, who co-owns the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, responded to his son’s tweet, stating: “Seb, it’s a deal if you wish!”, prompting Graham to add “Oh boy, Bob has spoken. Let’s roll”.

Vettel himself was quizzed about the possibility after the race and replied: “I need to have a look. But it’s a great track, so let’s see.”

Read Also:

Speaking to Motorsport.com on Monday, three-time Indy car champion and 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal said his offer was serious.

“We don’t have any opportunities right now, but why not?” he said. “You couldn’t showcase IndyCar at a better venue than Road America, and you couldn’t showcase Road America better than in an IndyCar. So I’d love to see what Vettel thinks.

“Ultimately, does a guy like him want to go IndyCar racing after a highly successful Formula 1 career? I don’t know. A lot of Europeans don’t like the idea of oval racing. But he’s still only in his mid-30s so he’s got plenty of years left to try other forms of racing.”

When RLL expanded to three cars in the off-season, adding Christian Lundgaard to the team, Rahal made it clear that he expected his ex-Formula 2 rookie to run the full schedule, rather than do what Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson did last year which was focus on IndyCar’s road and street courses. Asked whether he’d be more amenable to Vettel running a part-time schedule to perhaps avoid the ovals, Rahal said, “Never say never.”

He explained: “Right now, our sponsors want their guy in the car all the time. We’ve never found ourselves in a position like [fellow team-owner] Ed Carpenter this year where he adds an extra car for himself to run just the ovals.

“So for us to do that, it would have to be exactly the right situation. But if the opportunity presented itself to put someone like Seb in an extra car for some races, we’d certainly have to consider it strongly.”

Rahal pointed out that there is enough flexibility in the rules for a team to test a driver even without any guarantee that he or she will commit to the series. Since the end of last season, five drivers who don’t have rides in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series have tested an IndyCar – namely, series veteran Ryan Hunter-Reay with Ed Carpenter Racing, Nyck De Vries with Meyer Shank Racing, Dane Cameron with Team Penske and both Nico Hulkenberg and Stoffel Vandoorne with Arrow McLaren SP.

“I think other teams would try and question it or cry foul if we did test Vettel,” said Rahal. “But if he then did a race or two, the series does grant you those rookie days. And I’d like to think IndyCar would be happy for a top-rated Formula 1 driver and World Champion to test one of our cars.”

Vettel’s 53rd and most recent win came some two-and-a-half years ago, he was thoroughly outpaced by Charles Leclerc in 2020 in an admittedly poor Ferrari, and at Aston Martin he is sometimes outpaced by Lance Stroll. However Rahal said he believes Vettel still has what it takes to excel, and instead wonders about his motivation.

He said: “It seems to me that after winning four World Championships with Red Bull and then scoring many wins at Ferrari – driving for two of the best teams in the history of Formula 1 – it’s got to be hard to summon the energy and enthusiasm to race a car where you know you don’t really have a hope of success.

“So maybe getting into an IndyCar would revive a guy like Seb, knowing that success is largely down to him and not the technology. I don’t know that for sure, but you could certainly ruminate on that.

“Now here we are talking about Vettel as if him coming to IndyCar could happen, and he may have no interest in it at all! But I’d love for him to test one of our cars, and he’s right – Road America would be a great place to start.”

shares
comments

Related video

ABC Supply “Homes For Our Troops” livery for Hildebrand at Indy
Previous article

ABC Supply “Homes For Our Troops” livery for Hildebrand at Indy
Next article

IndyCar to introduce electronic marshal system at GP Indy

IndyCar to introduce electronic marshal system at GP Indy
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Former racer Fisher to drive Corvette Z06 Pace Car at Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Former racer Fisher to drive Corvette Z06 Pace Car at Indy 500

Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner Indy 500
IndyCar

Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Former racer Fisher to drive Corvette Z06 Pace Car at Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Former racer Fisher to drive Corvette Z06 Pace Car at Indy 500

Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves eligible for $400,000 bonus from BorgWarner

IndyCar to introduce electronic marshal system at GP Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to introduce electronic marshal system at GP Indy

Rahal would “love” to give F1 star Vettel an IndyCar test
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal would “love” to give F1 star Vettel an IndyCar test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.