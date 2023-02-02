Subscribe
Previous / Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows Next / Ed Carpenter wants IndyCar wins from VeeKay and Daly
IndyCar / St. Pete News

RLL engineering team “more focused” in 2023, says Rahal

Graham Rahal has declared himself much more upbeat about the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team’s prospects in 2023, and attributes much of this positivity to new technical director Stefano Sordo.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
RLL engineering team “more focused” in 2023, says Rahal

Sordo spoke to Motorsport.com during this offseason about wishing to apply his 22-year Formula 1 stint at teams including Red Bull and McLaren to the RLL setup, and Graham Rahal has confirmed that the Italian’s influence can already be felt.

RLL, which has moved into a new headquarters in Brownsburg, IN., struggled last year to make its presence felt on a regular basis across the IndyCar season, despite having a solid engineering braintrust. Graham Rahal was a model of consistency from 2015 to 2021, finishing inside the Top 10 in points every year, but last year he slipped to 11th with just two top-five finishes. Rookie teammate Christian Lundgaard scored a podium but only one other top-five, although there was mid-season revival for the team in terms of pace, if not finishes.

Rahal told media on Wednesday, “I feel really good about where we're at. I was thinking about this exact kind of media conference last year, and I was pretty reserved in some of my comments about the outlook, and I was thinking about it this year, and I feel a lot more positive.

“I think Stefano has done a great job as he's come in, but I think also organizationally from the team perspective we seem to be in a much better place. Everybody is working towards achieving the same goals. The engineering side is more focused, I would say. Not that they weren't last year, but I would say more focused on the right things and not spending time doing things that aren't moving the program forward.”

Rahal has switched from Allen McDonald to Eddie Jones, with whom he won five races in three years 2015-’17 and that has, in his words, got him “fired up.” But Rahal is also confident that the whole team is going to move forward.

“I think what we needed most was pretty simple, and that's just direction,” he said. “I thought that from the top on down, we needed a clearer path, from the engineering corps in particular. We didn't have a technical director. We didn't really have somebody that was leading the charge. We didn't have enough depth. That's becoming clearer to us now that we know what McLaren is doing.

“With Stefano coming in… we were not even in the ballpark as far as depth and stuff like that. We've learned that now. We've been able to add. We've gotten ourselves into a really good spot.

“It's not like we've fired a bunch of engineers. Our guys are good. We've got good people. But we needed direction, and we needed somebody to kind of stand up and go, no, this is a – I'm not going to say what it is… But there was some testing we've done for a while that we've all been saying, ‘This is worthless, we're getting nothing out of it,’ but we kept getting told, ‘No, we've got to do it.’

Luckily Stefano comes in and says, ‘That's worthless! Why are you doing that?’ Thank goodness! Here's somebody who can back up what we've been saying for a long time. Now we can focus our energy. Engineers aren't doing all these crazy projects. It's just let's focus on what actually can move the needle.

“That's what Stefano really brought to the table. Kind of helped drive us a little bit better, so I'm really excited about that.”

shares
comments

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

Ed Carpenter wants IndyCar wins from VeeKay and Daly
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaughlin: “I’m fast enough to win the IndyCar championship”

McLaughlin: “I’m fast enough to win the IndyCar championship”

IndyCar

McLaughlin fast enough to win title McLaughlin: “I’m fast enough to win the IndyCar championship”

Firestone gaining “useful data” from IndyCar Thermal Club test

Firestone gaining “useful data” from IndyCar Thermal Club test

IndyCar

Firestone positive over Thermal test Firestone gaining “useful data” from IndyCar Thermal Club test

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Graham Rahal More from
Graham Rahal
Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team

Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team

IndyCar

Sordo to apply F1 influence at RLL Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team

Lundgaard, Rahal: Route to IndyCar rookie title was “very tough”

Lundgaard, Rahal: Route to IndyCar rookie title was “very tough”

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Lundgaard, Rahal on Rookie title Lundgaard, Rahal: Route to IndyCar rookie title was “very tough”

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Eriksen becomes new COO at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Eriksen becomes new COO at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

IndyCar

Eriksen becomes new COO at RLL Eriksen becomes new COO at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Hy-Vee to sponsor Lundgaard’s RLL-Honda in IndyCar in 2023

Hy-Vee to sponsor Lundgaard’s RLL-Honda in IndyCar in 2023

IndyCar

Hy-Vee to sponsor Lundgaard in 2023 Hy-Vee to sponsor Lundgaard’s RLL-Honda in IndyCar in 2023

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert puts Audi on top in Practice 1

Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert puts Audi on top in Practice 1

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert puts Audi on top in Practice 1 Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert puts Audi on top in Practice 1

McLaughlin: “I’m fast enough to win the IndyCar championship”

McLaughlin: “I’m fast enough to win the IndyCar championship”

IndyCar

McLaughlin: “I’m fast enough to win the IndyCar championship” McLaughlin: “I’m fast enough to win the IndyCar championship”

How will FIA decide on F1's potential new teams?

How will FIA decide on F1's potential new teams?

Formula 1

How will FIA decide on F1's potential new teams? How will FIA decide on F1's potential new teams?

Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more

Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more

Formula 1

Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.