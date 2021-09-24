Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Next / Palou: "To finish 11th in IndyCar is not that easy nowadays"
IndyCar News

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season

By:

Andretti Autosport has signed Romain Grosjean for its #28 DHL-Honda entry in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season, after an impressive rookie season with Dale Coyne/Rick Ware Racing.

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season

Grosjean, 35, scored three podium finishes in his first season in America’s premier open-wheel series, and came into the series off the back of his 10-year Formula 1 career, which ended prematurely with his horrendously fiery crash in the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“We are thrilled to welcome Romain to the Andretti Autosport family,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman of the team. “He already had an impressive resume before coming to INDYCAR and watching what he’s been able to do in his rookie season here has been exciting to say the least.

“His vast motorsport experience will be beneficial to the team alongside our already strong 2022 driver lineup. We also couldn’t be more excited to continue our strong partnership with DHL. The DHL sponsorship is one of the longest and most successful in the paddock and we look forward to continued success on and off the track.”

Read Also:

Grosjean, who raced for Renault, Lotus and Haas, during his F1 career, described joining one of IndyCar's most renowned operations as a "big honor".

The Frenchman also paid tribute to Dale Coyne for the opportunity to reignite his career in IndyCar this year.   

Grosjean added: “I’m delighted to be joining Andretti Autosport and driving the No. 28 DHL Honda for next season. It’s a big honor to be joining such a great team as Andretti, anyone in the motorsport world knows the name Andretti.

“I’m super happy and proud to be racing with the team. I’m also very proud to be representing with DHL. I’ve known the DHL color on racing cars for a very long time. I couldn’t be more proud to represent such a great company in INDYCAR. I’m hoping that we are going to be very successful together, which is our aim on every side.

“I would like also to thank Dale Coyne Racing for giving me the opportunity to join INDYCAR. I’ve enjoyed the racing so much and it’s given me the change today to be racing with one of the most competitive and best teams in the world.”

Confirmation of Grosjean's move to Andretti comes hot on the heels of news that Britain's Callum Ilott will also contest the full IndyCar season next year with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

shares
comments
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Previous article

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Next article

Palou: "To finish 11th in IndyCar is not that easy nowadays"

Palou: "To finish 11th in IndyCar is not that easy nowadays"
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Callum Ilott signs as Juncos Hollinger's IndyCar full-timer in 2022

2 h
2
FIA F3

Sochi F3: Hauger seals title as Sargeant wins Race 1

3 h
3
FIA F2

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

8 h
4
Formula 1

Wind sensitivity not a factor in Russell's Q2 crash

5
Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

Latest news
Palou: "To finish 11th in IndyCar is not that easy nowadays"
IndyCar

Palou: "To finish 11th in IndyCar is not that easy nowadays"

0m
Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season
IndyCar

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season

50m
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

1 h
Callum Ilott signs as Juncos Hollinger's IndyCar full-timer in 2022
IndyCar

Callum Ilott signs as Juncos Hollinger's IndyCar full-timer in 2022

2 h
Newgarden welcomes international opposition in IndyCar
IndyCar

Newgarden welcomes international opposition in IndyCar

5 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022 00:48
IndyCar
Sep 16, 2021

IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

Callum Ilott talks about his debut at IndyCar 08:30
IndyCar
Sep 16, 2021

Callum Ilott talks about his debut at IndyCar

IndyCar: Newgarden still in the fight for title 00:58
IndyCar
Sep 14, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden still in the fight for title

IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 chaos to win 01:18
IndyCar
Sep 13, 2021

IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 chaos to win

IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter 00:24
IndyCar
Sep 12, 2021

IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1 Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

Hyundai’s young Texan female racer making history in TCR
Video Inside
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Hyundai’s young Texan female racer making history in TCR

Trending Today

Callum Ilott signs as Juncos Hollinger's IndyCar full-timer in 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Callum Ilott signs as Juncos Hollinger's IndyCar full-timer in 2022

Sochi F3: Hauger seals title as Sargeant wins Race 1
FIA F3 FIA F3

Sochi F3: Hauger seals title as Sargeant wins Race 1

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime
FIA F2 FIA F2

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Wind sensitivity not a factor in Russell's Q2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wind sensitivity not a factor in Russell's Q2 crash

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
1 h
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021

Latest news

Palou: "To finish 11th in IndyCar is not that easy nowadays"
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: "To finish 11th in IndyCar is not that easy nowadays"

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean confirmed at Andretti Autosport for 2022 IndyCar season

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Callum Ilott signs as Juncos Hollinger's IndyCar full-timer in 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Callum Ilott signs as Juncos Hollinger's IndyCar full-timer in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.