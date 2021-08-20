When is the IndyCar race at Gateway?

The event is held over just one day – Saturday, Aug. 21 with a single 90min practice, two-lap qualifying and then an evening race.

• 12.15-1.45pm Central time – Practice

• 4.00-5.00pm Central time – Qualifying (fastest average over two laps)

• 7.40pm Central time – Race (260 laps)

What is the full on-track schedule? (All times are local/Central) :

Friday, Aug. 20

11.30am-12.15pm – Indy Lights practice

12.30-1.00pm – Indy Pro 2000 practice

1.15-2.25pm – Vintage Indy car laps

3.00-3.30pm – Indy Lights qualifying

3.45-4.30pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

4.45-5.10pm – Vintage Indy car laps

5.30-6.30pm – Indy Lights Race 1 (75 laps)

8.00pm – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (160 laps)

Saturday, Aug. 21

9.15-10.05am – Vintage Indy car laps

11.30-11.50am – Indy Pro 2000 warm-up

12.15-1.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice

2.05-2.25pm – Indy Lights warm-up

2.45-3.30pm – Indy Pro 2000 race (55 laps or 45mins)

4.00-5.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (2-lap average)

5.30-6.30pm – Indy Lights Race 2 (75 laps)

7.00-10.00pm – NBCSN broadcast

7.40pm – “Drivers start your engines”

7.45pm – Green flag for NTT IndyCar Series race – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (260 laps)

How can I watch IndyCar at Gateway?

Practice 12.15-1.45pm CT – Peacock live streaming

Qualifying 4.00-5.00pm CT – Peacock live streaming

Race – 7.00-10.00pm CT – NBCSN, with green flag at 7.45pm CT.

Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

Can I stream the IndyCar race?

The race itself cannot be streamed, just practice and qualifying.

How can I listen to the race?

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Prix will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app.

Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman is the turn announcer, while Ryan Myrehn and Jake Query will report from the pits.

What’s the weather forecast for the race?

Thunderstorms likely in the morning with further storms possible in the afternoon, with temperatures up to 87degF. By race time, the skies are expected to be clear.





Race weekend details

Track: 1.25-mile oval in Madison, IL.

Race distance: 260 laps / 325 miles.

Firestone tire allotment: Nine sets available for the day.

2020 race winners: Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet)

2020 NTT P1 pole winners: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 24.6718sec/182.394mph and Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda), 24.6577sec/182.499mph

One-lap qualifying record: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet) in 2017 – 23.7206sec/189.709mph

Notes:

• There have been nine different winners in 12 NTT IndyCar Series races this season. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou (Barber Motorsports Park and Road America), Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta (Streets of St. Petersburg), Ganassi’s Scott Dixon (Texas Motor Speedway-1), Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward (Texas Motor Speedway-2 and Belle Isle-2), Rinus VeeKay (Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course-1), Helio Castroneves (Indianapolis 500), Marcus Ericsson (Belle Isle - 2 and Nashville), Josef Newgarden (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course), Will Power (Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – 2). The modern record (1946-present) for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, ’01 and ’14.

• The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be the 13th IndyCar race at Gateway’s WorldWide Technology Raceway. Former winners entered in Saturday’s race are Newgarden (two-time winner), Power, Sato and Dixon. Team Penske is the team with the most wins at this venue, with Paul Tracy, Gil de Ferran, Helio Castroneves, Newgarden (2) and Power amassing six between them..

• Two rookies will compete this weekend – Scott McLaughlin (Penske-Chevrolet) and Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda), the latter of whom will be making his oval debut.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Sonsio Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin (R) Christchurch, New Zealand DEX Imaging Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line Insulators / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Grow up great Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon 5G Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Sebastien Bourdais Le Mans, France ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 Ed Jones Dubai, United Arab Emirates SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda 20 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Sonax / Autogeek Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 22 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Fort Lauderdale, Florida DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 James Hinchcliffe Toronto, Canada Genesys Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Panasonic / Mi-Jack Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Tony Kanaan Salvador, Brazil NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 59 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet 60 Jack Harvey Bassingham, England AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda