© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Indy Lights / Breaking news

Megennis returns to Andretti Autosport for Indy Lights campaign

Megennis returns to Andretti Autosport for Indy Lights campaign
By:
Feb 17, 2020, 7:22 PM

Robert Megennis, who finished fifth in his rookie Indy Lights season, has been confirmed to return for a second crack at the title at the wheel of an Andretti Autosport entry.

The 19-year-old from New York scored two poles, a win and five other podium finishes last year after spending the first two years of his Road To Indy career with Team Pelfrey, and his third with Juncos Racing.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Robert back to the team,” said J-F Thormann, president of Andretti Autosport, which has already confirmed Indy Pro 2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood and Danial Frost on its Lights team for 2020. “From the moment he climbed in the car, Robert has been determined to fight for results and it has paid off, earning a victory and a handful of podiums last season.

“He was a strong contender in the Freedom 100 and we’re happy he’ll have another chance to claim that title. We’re really looking forward to watching Robert mature even more in the car and anxious to see what results he can capture in 2020.” 

Megennis himself added: “I’m super excited to join Andretti Autosport for another year in Indy Lights. We had a great 2019 season and 2020 will be even better.

“I’m confident that we’re only going to grow and get stronger together as a team. Thanks to everyone at Andretti Autosport [and sponsors] SailPoint, Sirius Computer Solutions, Juniper Networks, CyberArk and my family for giving me this opportunity. Let’s go win some races.”

There are currently six drivers confirmed for Indy Lights this year. As well as Andretti Autosport’s trio, Exclusive Autosport has confirmed Nikita Lastochkin, while HMD Motorsports has signed series veteran Santi Urrutia and David Malukas.

Another IP2000 graduate is expected to be Rasmus Lindh, who will likely land at Belardi Auto Racing.

About this article

Series Indy Lights
Drivers Robert Megennis
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Indy Lights Next session

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar

