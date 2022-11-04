Lamborghini | Race 1 EU: Ciglia-Williamson PRO-AM champions

Starting from fourth on the grid in very damp conditions, the Frenchman took the lead at the start but was headed for six laps by a charging Lewis Williamson (Oregon Team) and then Karol Basz (Micanek Motorsport) as the ten-minute driver change window came into play. Bonduel then surged back up to the front in the final 20 minutes to take a dominant win in treacherous conditions.

The race got off to a chaotic start as the safety car procedure was not respected and the 42-strong field had to line up on the grid again for a shortened race. On a drying track there wasn’t much difference between the PRO and the PRO AM cars which were all mixing it inside the top 10. Bonduel, Basz, Williamson, Edoardo Liberati (Brutal Fish), Marzio Moretti (Target) and Michelle Gatting (Iron Dames) provided all the action, with the Danish driver attacking the group ahead from her eighth place.

Already crowned champion Loris Spinelli (Bonaldi Motorsport), on pole and on slicks, got a bad start and was swamped by the field at the first turn, immediately dropping down to 25th after just a few laps. Not even the driver handover to Max Weering could salvage much for the trophy winning pairing in the second half of the race on the drying track and they finished in 15th place.

With 10 minutes remaining Bonduel had a 5 second lead over Massimo Ciglia, who had taken over from Williamson, with Formanek second in the Micanek car, despite not appearing on the timesheets, Cigala third and Doriane Pin in fourth. For Gatting’s teammate, it was her first time ever in the Huracan EVO2 and she found herself under attack from Milan Teekens (Target) for the position.

Bonduel pulled away a further margin to eventually take the flag with a massive 28 second margin over a competitive Teekens, while Doriane lost her podium place on the last corner of the last lap when she spun. Cigala came home in third to take the PRO AM category win for Oregon ahead of the Micanek team and the Iron Dames.

Andrzej Lewandowski (VSR) drove the race solo to take the AM category win, with the Lamborghini Cup victory going to Semoulin/Semoulin (Semspeed).