Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Honda without answers after Marquez’s “brutal” Indonesia MotoGP crash Next / Marquez vision problems return after violent Indonesia MotoGP crash
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Espargaro used "false" rear brake to avoid Marquez-style crash

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro says he used a "false" rear brake to avoid suffering a similarly brutal crash to that which ruled Marc Marquez out of the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Espargaro used "false" rear brake to avoid Marquez-style crash

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez was forced to sit out last Sunday’s Mandalika race after suffering a concussion on a violent high-side crash in the warm-up session.

Aleix Espargaro was following the Honda rider at the time of his Turn 1 crash and got “really scared”.

On the Saturday, Espargaro had two similarly big rear-end scares and decided to stiffen his Aprilia’s rear brake so that it basically did nothing when he stepped on it to avoid the rear coming round on him in a similarly spectacular fashion.

“I was two seconds behind him and I saw him fly,” Espargaro told DAZN of Marquez’s horrifying accident.

“I got really scared and actually cut the gas because I saw him on the ground like a dummy.

“When I got back to the box I told my guys that I had never seen a crash like that in my life.

“On Saturday I had two very big scares at that same point.

“And that's why I decided to play with the rear brake spring [I stiffened it], so that when I stepped on it, it practically didn't act; it was false. When I saw Marc's crash I remembered that.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team after his crash

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team after his crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda riders had suffered rear grip problems all throughout the Indonesia weekend, as concerns about tyre safety in February’s Mandalika pre-season test prompted Michelin to bring a construction from 2018 to the event.

Read Also:

The old tyre carcass was designed to better manage extreme temperatures, but some manufacturers suffered horribly from a lack of rear traction.

As a result, Honda’s Pol Espargaro admitted on Saturday after qualifying 16 – having topped the February test – that he wasn’t sure he would even finish the race, because the lack of rear grip was forcing him to over-stress the front.

In the wet Indonesian GP, Pol Espargaro struggled to 12th, while his brother Aleix was ninth on the Aprilia having had early contact with LCR’s Alex Marquez.

shares
comments
Honda without answers after Marquez’s “brutal” Indonesia MotoGP crash
Previous article

Honda without answers after Marquez’s “brutal” Indonesia MotoGP crash
Next article

Marquez vision problems return after violent Indonesia MotoGP crash

Marquez vision problems return after violent Indonesia MotoGP crash
Load comments
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Why Marquez left Austin a winner after his latest MotoGP return
MotoGP

Why Marquez left Austin a winner after his latest MotoGP return

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Indonesian GP Prime
MotoGP

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Indonesian GP Prime
MotoGP

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Latest news

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner's MotoGP debut has been "a big slap in the face"

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Now not the time to fight for MotoGP podiums

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
6 h
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.