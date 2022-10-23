Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Quartararo “not giving up” on MotoGP title hopes despite remote chance
MotoGP / Malaysian GP Special feature

Malaysian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 Malaysian GP at Sepang International Circuit, which charts the position changes.

By:
Malaysian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
shares
comments
Quartararo “not giving up” on MotoGP title hopes despite remote chance
Previous article

Quartararo “not giving up” on MotoGP title hopes despite remote chance
More from
Motorsport Network
Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories Motorsport.com announcements
General

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey
MotoGP

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

Nigel Mansell Launches Official Digital Collectibles Range on Motorsport Multiverse Motorsport.com announcements
General

Nigel Mansell Launches Official Digital Collectibles Range on Motorsport Multiverse

Takaaki Nakagami More from
Takaaki Nakagami
Nakagami ended Japan MotoGP practice with ‘glove full of blood’ Japanese GP
MotoGP

Nakagami ended Japan MotoGP practice with ‘glove full of blood’

Nakagami to remain at LCR Honda in MotoGP next season
MotoGP

Nakagami to remain at LCR Honda in MotoGP next season

Nakagami escapes Catalan GP Turn 1 crash without serious injury
MotoGP

Nakagami escapes Catalan GP Turn 1 crash without serious injury

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

KTM to incorporate Red Bull F1 engineers into MotoGP team
MotoGP

KTM to incorporate Red Bull F1 engineers into MotoGP team

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Indonesian GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

Latest news

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident

Fernando Alonso believes the dramatic crash with Lance Stroll that sent his Alpine Formula 1 car airborne in the United States Grand Prix was a “very unfortunate” racing incident.

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win

Lewis Hamilton thought “for a second” he might be able to hold off Max Verstappen and end his Formula 1 win drought in Austin before being overtaken late on.

Tasman Series field taking shape
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Tasman Series field taking shape

The field for the 2022 S5000 Tasman Series is taking shape ahead of the opening round on the Gold Coast this weekend.

The Bend appoints new CEO
General General

The Bend appoints new CEO

Former Adelaide 500 GM Alistair McDonald has been appointed CEO of The Bend Motorsport Park.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Prime

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.