All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP Japanese GP

Martin searches for bike feel, warns ‘24 laps like this will be very difficult’

Points leader says he lacked “a good feeling” despite positive Friday pace at Motegi

Richard Asher
Upd:

MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin says he will need to make an extra step forward tomorrow to challenge for Japanese Grand Prix honours on Sunday.

Despite posting the third-fastest time in second practice and thus comfortably making it into the Q2 battle for pole position tomorrow, Martin said he wasn’t feeling happy aboard his Pramac Ducati during the first day’s running.

Read Also:

“I’m one of the fastest for sure,” the Spaniard commented. “But I want to have a good feeling. Even if the pace wasn’t bad, I’m not really confident with the bike so hopefully I can make a step for Sunday.

“I started to have issues with the bike and didn’t have the best feeling. We’ll have to see if we can improve the front a bit in the morning.

“I’m locking the front a lot and start to lose it when I turn in. It will be very difficult to do 24 laps like this. Then everything will become much easier.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin’s plans to find something during third practice on Saturday could be complicated by the weather. Heavy rain is expected, which could make progress difficult ahead of a Sunday for which the forecast is brighter.

His championship rival Francesco Bagnaia would welcome such a hitch for Martin, who is 21 points ahead of him in the points race.

The reigning MotoGP champion suggested he would have less work to do on Saturday, pronouncing himself very happy with his factory Ducati after Friday’s running.

“It was a very positive Friday,” said the Italian. “Tomorrow we need another little step, but we already know what to do.

“I felt good on the bike as soon as we started today. Everything we did on the bike this morning was good. We improved my feeling, we improved the braking and I think we can be happy.

“This afternoon conditions were much better and we were able to focus even more on the braking. Our pace was fantastic.”

Bagnaia put his underwhelming seventh-fastest time in second practice down to a riding mistake at Turn 11 during his most promising lap.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Binder wants to take “full advantage” of KTM strength at Motegi

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
Binder wants to take “full advantage” of KTM strength at Motegi

Binder wants to take “full advantage” of KTM strength at Motegi

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Binder wants to take “full advantage” of KTM strength at Motegi
MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops second practice as KTM threatens Ducati dominance

MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops second practice as KTM threatens Ducati dominance

MotoGP
Japanese GP
MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops second practice as KTM threatens Ducati dominance
Albesiano to Honda, Sterlacchini to Aprilia in MotoGP tech shake-up

Albesiano to Honda, Sterlacchini to Aprilia in MotoGP tech shake-up

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Albesiano to Honda, Sterlacchini to Aprilia in MotoGP tech shake-up

Latest news

FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty

FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
FIA steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s swearing penalty
How Palou cemented his growing legend in IndyCar title defense

How Palou cemented his growing legend in IndyCar title defense

Indy IndyCar
How Palou cemented his growing legend in IndyCar title defense
The Colapinto effect: Argentina's yearning for its next sporting hero

The Colapinto effect: Argentina's yearning for its next sporting hero

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
The Colapinto effect: Argentina's yearning for its next sporting hero
Friday favourite: The “pretty awful” Jordan that became an unlikely winner

Friday favourite: The “pretty awful” Jordan that became an unlikely winner

F1 Formula 1
Friday favourite: The “pretty awful” Jordan that became an unlikely winner

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia